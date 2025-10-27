Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes And Messages: Chhath Puja is a festival in which we fill our lives with positive energy and light by worshipping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. This festival connects us with nature and inspires us to understand the cycle of life. Chhath Puja is not only important from a religious perspective, but it also teaches us cleanliness, discipline and dedication. Through this festival, we connect with our family and society and experience a renewed energy and enthusiasm. This festival reminds us of the values of life. This year, Chhath Puja will be observed on 27th October, with Sandhya Arghya in the evening and Usha Arghya at the Sunrise of 28th October 2025.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes For Family

1. Happy Chhath Puja! I hope our family has much happiness, good fortune, and health, thanks to Lord Surya.

2. Warm wishes for Chhath Puja to everyone in the family. May Lord Surya bless us and bring light into our lives.

3. I hope our family is full of happiness, peace, and good fortune because of Chhathi Maiya. Happy Chhath Puja!

4. I hope our family is filled with new energy and excitement because of the Sun God. Happy Chhath Puja!

5. Wishing our family joy, wealth, and health this Chhath Puja under the blessings of Lord Surya.

6. Happy Chhath Puja to my family! May Lord Surya's grace bring us lasting joy and peace.

7. May we all be surrounded by love and harmony thanks to Chhathi Maiya. Happy Chhath Puja!

8. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God grant all our family's hopes.

9. During this Chhath Puja, we wish your family happiness, wealth, and health through the blessings of Lord Surya.

10. Wishing your family joy, success, and good health through the blessings of Lord Surya. Happy Chhath Puja!

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Quotes For Friends

11. May our friendship remain full of love, joy, and peace, with the Sun God's grace. Happy Chhath Puja!

12. I pray to Lord Surya for your happiness, success, and health this Chhath Puja.

13. Let's model our friendship after the Sun God's illuminating rays. Happy Chhath Puja!

14. May the Sun God infuse our relationships with energy and excitement. Happy Chhath Puja!

15. Happy Chhath Puja! May Lord Surya grant you joy, success, and well-being.

16. May the Sun God always fill our friendship with sweetness and affection.

17. I pray to Lord Surya to bring new light into your lives this Chhath Puja.

18. Like the constant sunlight, may our friendship endure.

19. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God grant you happiness, peace, and success.

20. Happy Chhath Puja! May Lord Surya brighten your life with blessings.

21. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God bless our bonds with love and understanding.

22. On this special day of Chhath Puja, I hope Lord Surya fills your life with joy, success, and health.

23. Happy Chhath Puja! May we shine as friends, like the Sun God shines on us.

24. Happy Chhath Puja! Wishing you happiness, peace, and success from the Sun God.

25. Happy Chhath Puja! May Lord Surya bless you with joy, success, and good health, and may our relationships thrive with love.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Quotes

26. Wishing you joy, peace, and success with blessings from the Sun God. Happy Chhath Puja!

27. Praying to Lord Surya for your happiness, success, and health this Chhath Puja.

28. May the Sun God brighten your life. Happy Chhath Puja!

29. May the Sun God bring you joy, peace, and success. Happy Chhath Puja!

30. Happy Chhath Puja! Wishing you happiness, success, and good health with Lord Surya's blessings.

31. May the Sun God fill you with energy and passion! Happy Chhath Puja!

32. May the Sun God bless your life with joy, peace, and health.

33. On this sacred Chhath Puja, I pray to Lord Surya for your happiness, success, and health.

34. May the light of the Sun God bring new rays of joy and peace into your life.

35. Happy Chhath Puja! I hope Lord Surya blesses you and brings light into your life.

36. I hope the grace of Lord Surya brings joy, wealth, and health to your life. Happy Chhath Puja!

37. I hope the Sun God's grace fills your life with energy and excitement.

38. Happy Chhath Puja! I hope Lord Surya blesses you with joy, wealth, and health.

39. I hope Lord Surya's grace fills your life with joy, peace, and health.

40. On this special day of Chhath Puja, I pray to Lord Surya to bless you with joy, wealth, and health.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 WhatsApp And Facebook Status

41. I hope Chhath Puja brings you happiness, peace, and good fortune.

42. Wishing you new light in your life this Chhath Puja!

43. Happy Chhath Puja! May happiness, peace, and prosperity be yours.

44. I wish you happiness, peace, and prosperity this Chhath Puja!

45. May this Chhath Puja bring you renewed energy and excitement!

46. I hope Lord Surya fills your life with joy, peace, and wealth this Chhath Puja.

47. Happy Chhath Puja! May light bring you joy, peace, and wealth.

48. Happy Chhath Puja! I hope the Sun's blessings bring joy and wealth.

49. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God give you joy, peace, and wealth.

50. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God’s light bring you joy and peace.

51. Happy Chhath Puja! May Lord Surya give you joy, wealth, and health.

52. Happy Chhath Puja! I hope the Sun God's light brings you joy, peace, and good health.

53. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God give you joy, peace, and good health.

54. I pray to Lord Surya to give you joy, wealth, and good health this Chhath Puja.

55. Happy Chhath Puja! May Lord Surya give you joy, wealth, and good health.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 HD Images

Share these wishes with your near and dear ones this Chhath Puja to bless them with the grace of Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya. The Daily Jagran wishes you a very Happy Chhath Puja 2025!