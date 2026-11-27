Do you feel jealous when you see others' success? It is one of the most common emotions that everyone feels at some point in their life. In Vedic philosophy, it is considered one of the six spiritual enemies. To overcome it, Lord Krishna shared his wisdom with Arjuna. According to him, developing equal vision (sama darshana), focusing on your own unique dharma, and practising karma yoga are some ways that can help overcome this emotion. Let's understand the techniques on how one can overcome jealousy in detail. 1. Shift from Kama (Desire) To Nishkama Karma (Selfless Action) In Verse 47, Chapter 2 of the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna says you have a right to perform your prescribed duties, but are not entitled to the fruits of your actions. It means you should just focus on doing your work instead of worrying about the result.

Jealousy comes from the results. You see someone else's promotion, the recognition, or the lifestyle you wanted, then you feel cheated by the universe. What To Do Instead: Focus hundred percent of your energy on execution, not the prize. When you practice Nishkama Karma, you increase your self-worth and don’t look for external validation. So, the next time you feel jealous seeing your competitor's success, analyse your work and ask yourself, ‘Did I put in the deep work today?’ You will then know your answer, and then this feeling will fade away. 2. Master Sama-Darshana: The Art Of Equal Vision विद्याविनयसम्पन्ने ब्राह्मणे गवि हस्तिनि।

शुनि चैव श्वपाके च पण्डिताः समदर्शिनः॥ Meaning: ‘The humble sages, by virtue of true knowledge, see with equal vision a learned and gentle brahmana, a cow, an elephant, a dog, and an outcaste.’ In Verse 18, Chapter 5 of the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna explains the importance of Sama-Darshana. He says that the divine spark, the spiritual energy (Atman), resides in everyone and is the same. From this vision, if you see it, then jealousy becomes impossible because how can you envy something that, at the core, is the same as you? What To Do Instead: To apply this teaching, practice celebrating a rival's success for 5 seconds. By forcing yourself to acknowledge their effort, you are reprogramming your brain from scarcity to abundance. ALSO READ: Bhagavad Gita Lessons For Modern Relationships: 5 Teachings On Attachment And Expectations 3. Identify And Neutralise The Three Gunas: Qualities of Mind In Verse 10, Chapter 14, Lord Krishna mentions three gunas (qualities of mind): Sattva, Rajas, and Tamas. Jealousy thrives in Rajas and Tamas (darkness, insecurity, lethargy). If a person overcomes it and attains Sattva, they will never feel this emotion.

Rajas makes you obsess over status, and Tamas makes you bitter about it. Sattva allows you to see things clearly without emotional distortion. What To Do Instead: Notice when jealousy hits you and then try to cool it down with Sattvic habits like silent breathing, gratitude, or a quick walk in nature to clear noise. Lord Krishna mentions three gunas: Sattva, Rajas, and Tamas (Image: Pexels) 4. Break The Chain Of Attachment In Verses 62 and 63 of Chapter 2, Lord Krishna said, 'Contemplating objects of the senses creates attachment; from attachment arises desire, from desire comes anger, and anger leads to clouding of judgment.' Through this, the Bhagavad Gita teaches that envy is anger that is hidden under sadness. It starts with obsessing over what someone else possesses. Lord Krishna explained the exact psychological downfall this anger causes. Stop the cycle at the first phase

What To Do Instead: Perform a digital detox. If scrolling through social media triggers jealousy, then mute it or unfollow it. 5. Practice Ishvara Pranidhana: Surrender The Timeline In Verse 66, Chapter 18, Lord Krishna says that an individual suffers because they want everything to work in their favour at their time. Everybody needs to learn and accept that everything works when the time is right. What is meant for you will come to you, and what is not meant for you will never be yours. What To Do Instead: Instead of resenting someone’s success, view it as proof of what is humanly possible, trust your path, and return to your work. ALSO READ: 5 Mahabharata Lessons For The Modern Gen Z Hustle Jealousy Trigger Gita Root Cause Krishna's Practical Solution Envy of someone's wealth or status Outcome-Obsession (Phala) Focus purely on your duty (Nishkama Karma) Feeling inadequate compared to peers Hierarchy Mindset Practice seeing equal worth in all (Sama-Darshana) Social media triggered bitter feelings Low Mental Frequency (Rajas/Tamas) Elevate mental clarity with Sattvic habits Resentment over unfair advantages Uncontrolled Attachment (Sanga) Cut off the obsession at the input level FAQs 1. What does the Bhagavad Gita say about envy and desire? Bhagavad Gita says desire (kama) is the root of anger and delusion, and that envy stems from attachment to results and comparison.

2. Can Bhagavad Gita teachings help in modern-day professional competition? Yes. The principles of performing one's duty without attachment to outcomes (dharma and karma yoga) can help navigate professional competition with a healthier mindset, focusing on effort rather than comparison. 3. What are the immediate steps I can take from the Bhagavad Gita to reduce feelings of jealousy? Practices like cultivating equanimity (samatvam), focusing on one's own dharma, practising self-reflection, and understanding the impermanence of material achievements are some immediate steps that you can take from the Bhagavad Gita to reduce feelings of jealousy.