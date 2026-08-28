Janmashtami is one of the most celebrated festivals dedicated to Lord Krishna's birth. On this day, devotees place a baby idol of Lord Krishna, also known as Laddu Gopal or Bal Gopal, on a swing which is decorated beautifully. The sight of little Krishna sitting in a decorated swing creates a joyful and peaceful feeling at home.

However, many people are not aware of the things that should be kept in Lord Krishna's jhula for good luck and to maintain the purity and sanctity of worship. 7 Things To Place In Krishna’s Jhula For Good Luck On Janmashtami 2026 Here are seven auspicious things that devotees should place in Krishna jhula to invite good fortune and seek divine blessings: 1.Bansuri (Flute): Inviting Harmony Into Relationships Lord Krishna's flute is believed to symbolise a divine call to every devotee away from material possessions. When one's mind is free from ego, desire, malice, and completely surrendered to the divine, it is believed to deepen the connection with the deity and promote spiritual growth.

Lord Krishna's flute is believed to symbolise a divine call to every devotee (Image: Pexels) 2. Mor Pankh (Peacock Feather): Shielding Your Home From Negative Energies The peacock feather is not an ordinary ornament on Lord Krishna's crown. It is believed to symbolise divine beauty, grace and purity. By adorning Lord Krishna's head with a peacock feather, one invites charm, peace and positive energy into their life while removing negative energies.

3. Tulsi Leaves: Securing Divine Blessings And Health Tulsi leaves are believed to be beloved to Lord Krishna. Placing them in his jhula with devotion is believed to invoke divine blessings and also support good health. 4. Silver Coin Or Yellow Kauri: Attracting Wealth And Prosperity Silver is believed to bring clarity and a pure mind. Offering a silver coin to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami invites divine grace, prosperity and abundance into the home. 5. Makhan-Mishri: Bringing Sweetness And Abundance Lord Krishna is also referred to as Makhan Chor, because he used to steal butter in his childhood. Offering makhan-mishri to Lord Krishna is believed to attract blessings of happiness, abundance, and spiritual warmth and sweetness into the household.

6. Small Shankh (Conch Shell): Purifying The Home’s Vastu Aura Placing a small shankh on the feet of Lord Krishna is believed to symbolise purity, surrender and devotion, as the shell is often associated with Lord Vishnu. The sound produced by the conch shell represents the primordial sound 'OM ', believed to clear the negative energy of the household.

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2026: Why Does Lord Krishna Wear A Morpankh? Know The Mythological Significance 7. Sacred Yellow Silk Cloth: Activating High-Vibration Energies Lord Krishna, also known as Pitambardhari, the one adorned in shimmering yellow garments (Pitambar). In Vedic traditions, the colour yellow symbolises wisdom, spiritual enlightenment, prosperity, and divine light. When devotees dress the idol of Laddu Gopal in new yellow silk attire during Janmashtami, it represents a devotee seeking higher wisdom, clarity of thought, and the strength to walk the path of righteousness.

Simple Rules To Follow While Swinging Krishna’s Jhula While swinging the Lord Krishna Jhula, one should follow certain rules like: Never pull the strings of the jhula strongly. A gentle, slow push is recommended.

Focus on the idol of Laddu Gopal while swinging the jhula.

Silently chant some bhajans or sing an aarti to deepen your connection with Lord Krishna. Focus on the idol of Laddu Gopal while swinging the jhula (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Why Is Radha Worshipped With Lord Krishna, Not Rukmini? Here's What Hindu Scriptures Say These are the seven things a devotee should place inside Lord Krishna's jhula on Janmashtami to invite prosperity, abundance and good fortune. FAQs 1. What are things that should be placed in Lord Krishna's jhula? While decorating Lord Krishna's jhula on Janmashtami, devotees should place a flute, conch shell, peacock feather, yellow silk cloth, butter and tulsi leaves in Laddu Gopal's jhula for good luck. 2. Why should I keep shankh in Lord Krishna's jhula? The sound produced by the conch shell represents the primordial sound 'OM ', believed to clear the negative energy of the household.