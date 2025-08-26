Kalank Chauth 2025: In the month of Bhadrapada, it is considered unlucky to gaze at the moon on the fourth day (Chaturthi tithi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha). This day is known as Kalank Chauth, Kalank Chaturthi or Pathar Chauth, and seeing the moon on this day is believed to bring dishonour and false charges. According to legend, Lord Krishna himself was cursed with false charges after sighting the moon. Since this day also signifies the preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees worship Lord Ganesha with great devotion in order to ward off negativity.

Below, let us discuss the 5 negative effects of seeing the moon by mistake on Kalank Chauth or Kalank Chaturthi by mistake on this day: Kalank Chauth 2025: 5 Negative Effects Of Seeing Moon By Mistake On This Day 1. Brings False Accusations Hindus believe that seeing the moon on Kalank Chauth invites false allegations. Anyone who accidentally views the moon on this day could become the victim of misunderstandings, much as Lord Krishna was once held accountable for stealing the valuable Syamantaka jewel. This can result in disgrace, strained relationships, and harm to reputation, causing problems that are brought on by bad luck rather than the truth.

2. Brings Obstacles In Work A glimpse of the moon on Kalank Chauth has been linked to obstacles in one's personal and professional pursuits. Misunderstandings may cause teamwork to be disrupted, seemingly simple tasks to unexpectedly encounter delays, and progress may stop. According to the scriptures, this day's negative karmic energy causes needless hardships. on order to ensure that errors or unintentional difficulties do not become permanent challenges on their journey, devotees pray to Lord Ganesha for his blessings to remove these obstacles.

Hindu scriptures suggest that devotees must avoid looking at the moon on Kalank Chauth as it might invite misfortune. (Image Source: The Daily Jagran) 3. Invites Hishonour On Kalank Chauth, gazing at the moon is associated with social humiliation. While some may draw attention to flaws or create negative narratives, even a person's wonderful deeds could be disregarded. Devotees are urged to use caution and steer clear of such negative circumstances for their own dignity and self-respect by avoiding looking at the moon.

4. Attracts Bad Luck On Kalank Chauth, it is widely believed that seeing the moon on this day brings bad luck. This could manifest as sudden difficulties in day-to-day living, strained relationships, or unanticipated financial loss. People offer prayers, perform Ganesh Puja, and hear sacred stories that invoke divine protection and bring good fortune back in order to counteract such unfavourable energy.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 On August 27; Check Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals 5. Causes Mental Stress According to Hindu legend, seeing the moon on Kalank Chauth can cause mental disturbance. Anxiety, miscommunications and disputes can also arise, leaving a person under stress for no good reason. Rituals and prayers to Lord Ganesha can shield from mental stress and confusion, which emphasises the significance of awareness and faith.