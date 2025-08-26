Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Live Darshan: Installed during the lavish celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, Lalbaugcha Raja or the King of Lalbaug is Mumbai's most well-known public Ganesha Pandal. Devotees assemble for eleven days to seek his darshan with unwavering devotion before the idol is submerged in the Arabian Sea at Girgaon Chowpatty on Anant Chaturdashi. Every day, more than 1.5 million devotees flock to Lalbaugcha Raja, who is lovingly referred to as Navasacha Ganpati, the wish-fulfiller. Devotees eagerly anticipate the darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati idol. However, the devotees who can not seek the Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan in Mumbai can do so via OTT live streaming. This year, Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 darshan starts on 27th August 2025 and ends on 6th September 2025 with Anant Chaturdashi

Check out all the significant details regarding where to watch Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 live darshan on OTT, among other details below: Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan Live Streaming On OTT: Know Where To Watch This year, Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan Live Streaming will be on JioHotstar. With a live performance by Lalbaugcha Raja on August 27, 2025, JioHotstar will bring the beauty of Ganesh Chaturthi into households across the country. In addition to seeing glimpses of Girgaon Cha Raja, Andhericha Raja, and the Siddhivinayak temple, viewers can join the darshan of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja starting at 7 PM. An expert host will guide viewers through the significance of each darshan, offering context and meaning to this spiritual celebration.

These sacred Ganpati Pandals have served as devotional icons for many years, drawing innumerable worshippers as well as celebrities to have darshans. Only a select few are able to handle the lengthy lines for darshan, but this year JioHotstar makes it possible for everyone to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Rahul Vaidya, Sayli Kamble and Chaitanya Devadhe will all perform soulfully during the first-ever livestream of Lalbaugcha Raja's festivities, which will culminate in the grand aarti, a beloved Ganeshotsav highlight.

ALSO READ: Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan Date And Timings; Check Aarti Schedule, Visarjan Date, More Lalbaugcha Raja is a magnificent Ganpati Pandal, installed every year in Mumbai during the sacred Ganeshotsav celebrations. (Image Source: Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal) About Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Pandal As the most venerated Ganesha idol in Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja has a profound history. Originally called the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal was founded in 1934 by the Koli community's fishermen and traders. When the ancient Peru Chawl market was closed in 1932, leaving them without a place to trade, the Koli community made a vow that served as the foundation for their commitment. They prayed to Lord Ganesha for a permanent market and with the help of Rajabai Tayyabali, the landlord and local authorities, their request was granted.