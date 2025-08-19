Pithori Amavasya 2025, a significant day in the Hindu calendar, falls in the month of Bhadrapada and is also known as Kush Amavasya or Kushgrahani Amavasya. On this auspicious day, devotees offer tarpan to their ancestors, seeking freedom from Pitru Dosha and their blessings. Women worship Goddess Durga, praying for the long life and well-being of their sons. This year, Pithori Amavasya falls on August 22, 2025. On this day, devotees perform Pitra Tarpan, offer food to Brahmins, and take holy baths in the Ganga River.

However, on this day, certain things people must avoid certain things as they might invite misfortune and the wrath of ancestors. Check out the list of 7 actions that must be avoided on Pithori Amavasya: Pithori Amavasya 2025: 7 Things You Should Not Do On August 22 1. Avoid eating Non-Vegetarian Food And Alcohol On Pithori Amavasya, it is believed that ancestors visit their descendants, and the purity of body and mind is essential. Consuming meat, fish, alcohol or eggs is considered disrespectful to ancestral souls. Instead, families prepare satvik meals and offer them with devotion. Choosing vegetarian food shows gratitude and reverence for departed souls, ensuring their blessings remain.

2. Do Not Neglect Rituals For Ancestors Skipping or ignoring shraddha and tarpan rituals on this day is considered inauspicious. Hindus believe that Pithori Amavasya is specially meant for seeking blessings from forefathers. Forgetting these rituals may displease them, leading to obstacles in life. Even if an elaborate puja is not possible, offering water, sesame seeds, and prayers with sincerity is essential.

3. Do Not Make Significant Purchases Or Decisions According to Hinduism, it's advisable to avoid purchasing certain items on Amavasya, such as new major items, precious metals like gold and silver, and spiritual items like Rudraksha or Yantras. Additionally, signing important documents or making crucial decisions is also best avoided on this day, considered inauspicious for new beginnings.

4. Do Not Eat These Food Items On Amavasya, consider skipping chickpeas, red lentils, green mustard leaves, barley, cumin seeds, radish, black salt, gourd, cucumber, and stale meals to align with traditional practices. These foods are best avoided on this inauspicious day, according to Hindu customs. 5. Do Not Trim Nails Or Hair Trimming hair or nails on Amavasya is believed to compromise spiritual purity and disrupt ancestral rituals, potentially inviting negative energies and Pitru Dosh. Many observe this day with restraint, prioritising spiritual growth and honouring their ancestors instead. 6. Do Not Apply Hair Oil During Amavasya, it's best to skip oiling your hair or champi, as it is believed to hinder spiritual growth and ancestral rituals. Instead, donating oil can be beneficial, helping to mitigate Shani Dosh and bring positivity. This day is for paying reverence to ancestors, not personal pampering, so consider avoiding adornments and focus on spiritual practices.

7. Do Not Purchase Wheat And Broom On Amavasya, a day dedicated to ancestors and Shani Dev, it's best to avoid buying certain items to maintain positivity. Purchasing a broom is believed to anger Goddess Lakshmi, potentially blocking wealth and inviting negative energy. Similarly, buying wheat, especially during Bhadrapada's Amavasya, is considered inauspicious as it's said to go directly to ancestors if consumed, so it's wise to skip these purchases.