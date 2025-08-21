Pithori Amavasya 2025 date falls on August 22 this year. According to the Hindu Panchang, Pithori Amavsya is observed on the new moon day or Amavasya tithi of the Bhadrapada month. This day is additionally considered significant to perform rituals for the peace and salvation of the ancestors. Performing Pind Daan, Pitru Tarpanam, etc. on this day is believed to yield significant results. Many Hindu devotees also observe a fast on this day. In South India, this sacred new moon day is celebrated as Polala Amavasya, where women fast and pray to goddess Shakti for the well-being and good health of their children. It is also believed that worshipping Goddess Durga in Pithori Amavasya yields significant benefits and provides protection.

In North India, devotees mainly pray to Goddess Durga along with their ancestors on Pithori Amavasya while observing a day-long fast. Additionally, it is highly virtuous to listen to the Pithori Amavasya Vrat Katha to seek the blessings of good health and protection, and to additionally receive the blesings of Maa Durga.

Check out the Pithori Amavasya Vrat Katha Lyrics in Hindi and English below: Pithori Amavasya 2025 Vrat Katha In Hindi पिथोरी अमावस्या व्रत कथा के अनुसार, प्राचीन काल में बारह सिंह आत्माएं सोम रस पर जीवित थीं। इनमें से एक आत्मा ने अच्चोदा नामक पुत्री को जन्म दिया, जो अपनी माँ की देखरेख में पली-बढ़ी। अच्चोदा ने हमेशा अपने पिता की अनुपस्थिति महसूस की, जिसे पूरा करने के लिए सिंह आत्माओं ने निर्णय लिया कि अच्चोदा राजा अमावसु की पुत्री के रूप में पुनर्जन्म लेंगी। राजा अमावसु ने अच्चोदा को प्रेम और देखभाल से पाला, और अच्चोदा ने अपने पिता के प्रेम को प्राप्त कर पितृ लोक की आत्माओं का सम्मान करने के लिए अमावस्या के दिन विशेष अनुष्ठान किए।

अच्चोदा की भक्ति से प्रसन्न होकर पितरों ने उन्हें आशीर्वाद दिया और अमावस्या के दिन को पितृ पूजन के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ माना गया। इस दिन पितरों को तर्पण और श्राद्ध कर्म किया जाता है, जिससे पितरों की आत्मा को शांति मिलती है और परिवार को उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता है। पिथोरी अमावस्या के दिन माताएं अपने बच्चों की सलामती और सुख-समृद्धि के लिए व्रत रखती हैं और पितरों का सम्मान करती हैं। अच्चोदा के अनुष्ठान से चंद्रमा के बिना की रात अमावस्या कहलाई, जो पितृ पूजन के लिए आदर्श दिन है। इस दिन पितरों की आत्मा को शांति और परिवार को सुख-समृद्धि मिलती है, और पिथोरी माता का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता है।

According to the Pithori Amavasya Vrat Katha, twelve lion spirits lived on Somras, which is known as a divine nectar. One of these spirits gave birth to a beautiful daughter named Achhoda. Raised by her mother, Achhoda felt her father's absence deeply. To fulfil her wish, the lion spirits decided that Achhoda would be reborn as the daughter of King Amavasu, a noble and well-known king. Raja Amavasu lovingly raised Achhoda, and she felt great joy from the affection given by her father. As a token of gratitude, Achhoda performed sincere rituals to honour the spirits of the Pitru Lok, which is considered as the realm of ancestors on the darkest no-moon night (Amavasya) of the Bhadrapada month.

Achhoda's sincere devotion brought her great joy and blessings that were even greater than what she experienced in heaven. Since then, the moonless night has been called Amavasya, which is named after King Amavasu. It is believed that the ancestors return to Earth to bless their family members on the night of Amavasya. In Hindu traditions, Amavasya is considered as the most suitable day to perform rituals associated with the peace and salvation of the forefathers.