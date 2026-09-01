September 2026: Affirmations are the most powerful way to start a new month. These positive statements, when said with conviction, help align goals. A new month is the right chance for a new beginning, new wishes, habits and manifestations. Start the chapter right with these affirmations filled with positivity, gratitude and inspiration.

Here are 50+ affirmations that you can repeat every day to build a positive mindset and energy around you.

Morning Affirmations To Start The New Month With Positive Energy

I am thankful for last month and its lessons. I look forward to what lies ahead.

I choose to take the positives of last month into the new one.

I release any negativity from the past month. They won’t serve me in the future.

I am growing, evolving and will continue to do so this month.

I appreciate my journey thus far and welcome what lies ahead.

The universe has my gratitude for everything it has blessed me with.

My past struggles make me a strong, confident and resilient person. I will carry those qualities into the new month.

I am prepared for new experiences and challenges.

New opportunities await me this month. I am open to embracing them.

I am ready for newness and adventure this month.

I am committed to making amazing, beautiful memories this month.

I choose to prioritise my own needs this month. I am committed to self-care and using my own energy for my benefit.

I resolve to treat myself with greater care, compassion and grace this month.

This month, I embrace life with fresh energy, lightness and gratitude.

I am ready to face my mind blocks with renewed determination and tenacity.

I choose to be unapologetically ambitious this month.

I vow to follow my own dreams (not someone else’s) and walk my own path.

I am prepared to practice gratitude in the upcoming month and to see the beauty all around me.

I promise to have fun this month by trying new hobbies that excite my inner child and spark my creativity.

Positive Affirmations For Yourself In This New Month

I commit to living an authentic life and will work on reducing my fears and anxieties.

My challenges are actually opportunities.

I plant seeds of peace in my mind.

I surrender what I cannot control so that I can receive guidance.

I’m determined to find beauty in every moment, no matter what.

I ask and listen from the level of the heart.

Every emotion deserves 90 seconds of my attention.

I am willing to forgive myself.

I welcome the present moment as if my soul had invited it here.

I shall nourish my body with healthy meals.

I shall channel my inner creativity.

I receive the strength and courage to go for what I want.

I break free from any toxic friendship and relationship.

I accept that I am enough.

I accept that I am lovable.

I am creating the life that I deserve.

I will channel every criticism to do better.

I will not let my job take time from my family and friends.

I will live and not just exist.

I will explore all opportunities.

I embrace change for a better me.

I will follow my heart for abundant blessings.

I am enjoying the little things in my life.

I choose to be kind to myself.

I refuse to let negative thoughts creep in.

I am at peace with myself.

I am creating happiness within and around me.

I choose to spread happiness.

I choose to be kind to myself, family, friends, and strangers.

I will find something nice to say about each day.

I attract all the good things in life.

I will manifest my money goals for this month.

Every money I spend, I will get it back multiplied.

Money and wealth will come to me effortlessly.

I will ask for help when I need it. I know it is possible to achieve the life I desire.

I enjoy my work.

I will deliver my best at work.

I am happy to be who I am.

Affirmations are the most powerful way to start a new month (Image: Pexels)