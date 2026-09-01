September 2026: Affirmations are the most powerful way to start a new month. These positive statements, when said with conviction, help align goals. A new month is the right chance for a new beginning, new wishes, habits and manifestations. Start the chapter right with these affirmations filled with positivity, gratitude and inspiration.
Here are 50+ affirmations that you can repeat every day to build a positive mindset and energy around you.
Morning Affirmations To Start The New Month With Positive Energy
- I am thankful for last month and its lessons. I look forward to what lies ahead.
- I choose to take the positives of last month into the new one.
- I release any negativity from the past month. They won’t serve me in the future.
- I am growing, evolving and will continue to do so this month.
- I appreciate my journey thus far and welcome what lies ahead.
- The universe has my gratitude for everything it has blessed me with.
- My past struggles make me a strong, confident and resilient person. I will carry those qualities into the new month.
- I am prepared for new experiences and challenges.
- New opportunities await me this month. I am open to embracing them.
- I am ready for newness and adventure this month.
- I am committed to making amazing, beautiful memories this month.
- I choose to prioritise my own needs this month. I am committed to self-care and using my own energy for my benefit.
- I resolve to treat myself with greater care, compassion and grace this month.
- This month, I embrace life with fresh energy, lightness and gratitude.
- I am ready to face my mind blocks with renewed determination and tenacity.
- I choose to be unapologetically ambitious this month.
- I vow to follow my own dreams (not someone else’s) and walk my own path.
- I am prepared to practice gratitude in the upcoming month and to see the beauty all around me.
- I promise to have fun this month by trying new hobbies that excite my inner child and spark my creativity.
Positive Affirmations For Yourself In This New Month
- I commit to living an authentic life and will work on reducing my fears and anxieties.
- My challenges are actually opportunities.
- I plant seeds of peace in my mind.
- I surrender what I cannot control so that I can receive guidance.
- I’m determined to find beauty in every moment, no matter what.
- I ask and listen from the level of the heart.
- Every emotion deserves 90 seconds of my attention.
- I am willing to forgive myself.
- I welcome the present moment as if my soul had invited it here.
- I shall nourish my body with healthy meals.
- I shall channel my inner creativity.
- I receive the strength and courage to go for what I want.
- I break free from any toxic friendship and relationship.
- I accept that I am enough.
- I accept that I am lovable.
- I am creating the life that I deserve.
- I will channel every criticism to do better.
- I will not let my job take time from my family and friends.
- I will live and not just exist.
- I will explore all opportunities.
- I embrace change for a better me.
- I will follow my heart for abundant blessings.
- I am enjoying the little things in my life.
- I choose to be kind to myself.
- I refuse to let negative thoughts creep in.
- I am at peace with myself.
- I am creating happiness within and around me.
- I choose to spread happiness.
- I choose to be kind to myself, family, friends, and strangers.
- I will find something nice to say about each day.
- I attract all the good things in life.
- I will manifest my money goals for this month.
- Every money I spend, I will get it back multiplied.
- Money and wealth will come to me effortlessly.
- I will ask for help when I need it. I know it is possible to achieve the life I desire.
- I enjoy my work.
- I will deliver my best at work.
- I am happy to be who I am.
Affirmations are the most powerful way to start a new month (Image: Pexels)
How To Practice These Affirmations?
- Select a time to practice your affirmations.
- Repeat affirmations at least three times in one go because the first time you say it is a sentence, but when you start repeating that statement again and again, your mind starts acknowledging it.
- Practice these affirmations in a calm and peaceful environment.
- You can even put these affirmations as your phone wallpaper, paste a poster with an affirmation in the kitchen, or paint a stone with an affirmation and put it on your work table. These little reminders fill your day with positive energy.
Practice these affirmations in a calm and peaceful environment (Image: Pexels)
So, practice these affirmations daily in September to attract positive energy.
FAQs
1. How often should I practice morning affirmations for optimal results?
You should practice these affirmations daily at a particular time for maximum results.
2. Can affirmations truly change my mood and outlook for the entire month of September?
Yes, these positive statements, when practised daily, can truly change your mood and your outlook for the entire month of September.