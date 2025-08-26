Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Full Schedule: Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India arrived in Rajgir, Patna, on Monday ahead of the Asia Cup Hockey tournament starting on 29th August. India, which clinched a bronze medal in the previous edition in Indonesia, will brace up against China in their first match of the tournament.

Interestingly, a total of 15 debutants will feature in the side. Also, a spot in the World Cup qualification is up for grabs for all the teams participating in the tournament. Upon arriving this afternoon, fresh from high-intensity friendly matches against Australia in Perth, Chief coach Craig Fulton expressed his delight over playing in Bihar for the first time.

Speaking about the importance of this tournament, Fulton said, "The team's preparations have been solid for this tournament. Our approach will be similar to that of the Paris Olympics, where we began with good wins in the pool stage. We want to start well here, take it game-by-game, build on our momentum, and we are cognisant that it's been eight years since India last won the title (in 2017, Dhaka). While we are confident of winning, we don't want to take any team lightly."

Also Read: Mirabai Chanu wins gold at Commonwealth Championships Captain Harmanpreet Singh reflected similar emotions. He said, "We have never played in Bihar, and it's exciting to see that Rajgir is already hosting its second international hockey tournament within a span of one year. This shows the government's intent to support the game, and we are looking forward to the love and support of hockey fans here throughout the tournament."

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 - All You Need To Know Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will begin on this date?



The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will begin on Friday, August 29.



The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches will be played at this venue?



Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches will take place in Rajgir Sports Complex in Patna.



India to play their first match in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025?



India will start their Asia Cup Hockey 2025 campaign against China on Friday, August 29.



India to play China at this time in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025?



India’s matches in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 event will start at 3 PM IST.

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network Live Telecast: SonyLIV app and website Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Men’s Asia Cup 2025: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh