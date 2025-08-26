Carlos Alcaraz vs Reilly Opelka LIVE Streaming, US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz is all set to be in action in the US Open 2025 as he will be kicking off his campaign with the first match against the USA’s Reilly Opelka in the first round on Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York.

Alcaraz will be heading into the first match with high confidence and will be aiming to continue his remarkable form, having won the Cincinnati Open 2025 earlier this month. He defeated Jannik Sinner in the finals. At the age of just 19, Alcaraz first grabbed the limelight by winning the 2022 US Open, becoming the youngest-ever ATP World No.1 and the first teen to hold the top ranking. Since then, the Spaniard has claimed four more Grand Slams—Wimbledon twice (2023, 2024) and the French Open twice (2024, 2025).

World No. 2 and former champion has had a remarkable year 2025 so far and has cemented his status as one of tennis'. brightest stars. He successfully defended his French Open title in a historic five-set thriller against Jannik Sinner, saving three championship points and scripting a memorable comeback from two sets down in the longest Roland Garros final ever.

At Wimbledon, he reached his third consecutive final but was edged out by Sinner in four sets. Despite a promising success at Wimbledon and Roland Garros, the US Open is yet to see Alcaraz at his dominant best. The 22-year-old second seed is on his way to another blockbuster showdown with Jannik Sinner in New York, having already faced the Italian twice in Grand Slam finals this season. On the other hand, Reilly Opelka is a brilliant player known for his temperament. At Cincinnati, his campaign in the round of 16. When and where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Reilly Opelka US Open 2025 match take place? The Carlos Alcaraz vs Reilly Opelka US Open 2025 first-round match will be played on Monday, August 25, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York. The match is expected to start around 5:40 AM IST (Tuesday, August 26).