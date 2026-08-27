Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has provided a positive update on Jamal Musiala's recovery, revealing that the midfielder is making progress after a change to his medication for a neurological condition.

Musiala has not featured for Bayern since collapsing during two successive pre-season matches earlier this month.

The 23-year-old will miss Friday's Bundesliga opener against Stuttgart, but Kompany confirmed that the Germany international was expected to take part fully in team training on Thursday.

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Kompany Provides Musiala Update

Speaking ahead of Bayern's league opener, Kompany said Musiala was responding well to an increase in his medication and was gradually working towards a return to competitive football.

"He's doing well," Kompany said, while stressing that Bayern would not rush the player's comeback.

The coach explained that Musiala is currently getting used to the adjusted medication and that his eventual return to matches would be decided together with the club's medical experts.

"He will be in the squad again sometime and he'll play normally again," Kompany said, adding that the decision would be taken "hand in hand with all the medical experts."

Musiala's Two On-Field Collapses

Musiala first collapsed during Bayern's friendly against RB Leipzig on August 15. Three days later, he suffered another episode during the club's match against Heidenheim.

The incidents raised concerns around the midfielder's health, but Musiala later explained that he had been diagnosed with "absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction."

The Bayern star also said there was "no additional health risk" and made it clear that he intended to continue playing football.

Medication Change Behind Recent Episodes

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl and Kompany previously revealed that the club had known about Musiala's condition for at least the previous season.

According to Eberl, a change in Musiala's medication had contributed to the recent incidents. The club's immediate focus has therefore been on adjusting his medication and helping him return to the condition he had been in previously.

Eberl said the aim was to get Musiala back to a state in which he had been "seizure-free for a very, very long time."

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Musiala To Miss Stuttgart Clash

Despite the encouraging update, Musiala will not be involved when Bayern begin their Bundesliga title defence against Stuttgart on Friday.

The club will continue to monitor his progress closely, with his return dependent on further assessment from the medical team.

For Bayern, the priority remains clear: ensuring Musiala makes a full and safe return rather than putting pressure on him to come back prematurely.

Kompany's latest comments will nevertheless provide encouragement to Bayern supporters, with the manager confident that the 23-year-old will eventually return to the squad and resume his career as normal.