Bayern Munich and Germany star Jamal Musiala suffered a distressful moment during the club’s 3-1 pre-season Telekom Cup victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

The forward collapsed on the pitch after scoring Bayern’s third goal, but the club has provided a positive update on his condition.

Musiala came on as a substitute in the second half and made an immediate impact in front of the Bayern Munich ultras. He found the back of the net in the 81st minute to put Bayern 3-1 ahead.

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However, just minutes after scoring, Musiala appeared to struggle with the heat before collapsing on the pitch. His teammates Ismael Saibari and Joshua Kimmich were close by and helped catch him during his fall.

Jamal Musiala Injury Update

Musiala received immediate medical attention from the physios of both teams. He spent some time lying on the pitch before eventually being substituted in the 88th minute.

The Bayern star was able to walk off the pitch on his own, although he appeared slightly dazed as he left the field.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl later provided a reassuring update, confirming that preliminary medical examinations had revealed nothing serious. Musiala reportedly suffered from extreme heat exhaustion and circulatory issues and will rest as a precaution.

“The most important thing is that he’s doing well,” Eberl said after the game.

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Musiala’s Injury History

The incident will naturally raise concerns given Musiala’s recent injury history. The German international suffered a serious leg injury during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and was forced to spend several months on the sidelines.

He eventually returned to action in January this year, with Bayern and their supporters hoping that the new season would give the 23-year-old an opportunity to rediscover his best form.

However, the latest update suggests that Musiala’s latest scare is not a serious concern. He is expected to rest and recover before Bayern Munich begin their quest for a new glory.