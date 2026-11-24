NorthEast United FC will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season when they take on Sporting Club Delhi in Gameweek 7. The exciting clash is going to be held at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday, November 24.

The fixture carries significance beyond the three points, as Manipur, a state that has contributed immensely to Indian football, will host its first-ever ISL match at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal.

The occasion will be particularly special for five Manipur-born NorthEast United players, who will get the opportunity to represent their club in front of their families, friends and home supporters.

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The away days😍 🚌 #scdelhi #delhifootball #indianfootball #MGISL13 #abdillikibaari https://t.co/MCX0TRSpDp — Sporting Club Delhi (@OfficialSCDelhi) November 24, 2026

Juan Pedro Benali's Highlanders have collected 11 points from six matches and currently sit third in the standings. SC Delhi, meanwhile, are fourth with eight points and arrive unbeaten in their last four matches, making this an important contest for both sides.

NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Preview

NorthEast United suffered their first defeat of the campaign against FC Goa, losing 1-0 after conceding inside the opening minute. Benali will expect his players to respond positively, particularly with the home crowd in Imphal providing additional motivation.