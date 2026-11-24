- The match takes place on November 24 at 7:30 PM IST at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.
- NorthEast United will look to bounce back after their first defeat of the season against FC Goa.
- The occasion will be particularly special for five Manipur-born NorthEast United players.
NorthEast United FC will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season when they take on Sporting Club Delhi in Gameweek 7. The exciting clash is going to be held at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday, November 24.
The fixture carries significance beyond the three points, as Manipur, a state that has contributed immensely to Indian football, will host its first-ever ISL match at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal.
The occasion will be particularly special for five Manipur-born NorthEast United players, who will get the opportunity to represent their club in front of their families, friends and home supporters.
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The away days😍 🚌 #scdelhi #delhifootball #indianfootball #MGISL13 #abdillikibaari https://t.co/MCX0TRSpDp— Sporting Club Delhi (@OfficialSCDelhi) November 24, 2026
Juan Pedro Benali's Highlanders have collected 11 points from six matches and currently sit third in the standings. SC Delhi, meanwhile, are fourth with eight points and arrive unbeaten in their last four matches, making this an important contest for both sides.
NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Preview
NorthEast United suffered their first defeat of the campaign against FC Goa, losing 1-0 after conceding inside the opening minute. Benali will expect his players to respond positively, particularly with the home crowd in Imphal providing additional motivation.
Speaking ahead of the match, Benali acknowledged the quality of SC Delhi and described them as a difficult opponent.
"Delhi is a complicated team. They are fast, have young Indian players, experienced foreigners and an intelligent coach. But we have something more than them. We have all of Manipur behind us," he said.
SC Delhi, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive turnaround after losing their opening two matches. They registered victories against Mumbai City FC and Inter Kashi before holding defending champions East Bengal to a 2-2 draw.
Every little detail, for a night that means so much 🕊️ Khuman Lampak is getting ready. All that’s missing is you 🏟️ 📺 Watch #NEUFCSCD live on YouTube, SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network. #FootballIsWhereWeMeet #TogetherForManipur #MGISL13 #StrongerAsOne #8States1United https://t.co/pwF2dzwnHh— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 24, 2026
However, head coach Tomasz Tchorz faces a defensive selection headache, with first-choice centre-backs Duvan Viafara and Clarence Fernandes ruled out through injuries sustained against East Bengal.
NorthEast United FC vs SC Delhi: Match Details
Competition: Indian Super League 2026-27
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Match: NorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Venue: Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal, Manipur
Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST
Where To Watch NorthEast United FC vs SC Delhi Live?
Fans can watch the NorthEast United vs SC Delhi match live on SonyLIV and the official Indian Super League YouTube channel, while TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.
Live Streaming: SonyLIV and official ISL YouTube channel
TV Telecast: Sony Sports Network
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NorthEast United FC vs SC Delhi: Predicted Playing XIs
NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Barla, Eneko Satrustegui, Pramveer Singh, Abdul Rabeeh, Antonio Moyano, Mayakkannan, Macarton Nickson, Jithin MS, Ethyan Gonzalez, Alaeddine Ajaraie.
SC Delhi: Nora Fernandes (GK), Manoj MD, Augustine Lalrochana, Nduka Junior, Ashutosh Mehta, Mohammad Azhar, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mohammed Aimen, Rodriguinho, Juan Pena, Carlos Fortes.