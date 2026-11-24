East Bengal face a defining test in their AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 campaign when they host Jordanian side Al-Hussein SC. The crucial clash will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday, November 24. Antonio Lopez Habas' side must secure all three points to keep their Round of 16 qualification hopes alive, with their continental campaign hanging by a thread. The stakes are high. The focus is higher! 🔴🟡🇮🇳 #JoyEastBengal #ACLTwo #EBFCInAsia https://t.co/zdmeX4Wp51 — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) November 24, 2026 The Red And Gold Brigade are currently fourth in Group D with two points from four matches and are yet to register a victory. Their opponents, meanwhile, occupy second place with six points and have a much stronger chance of progressing. ALSO READ: FIFA U17 World Cup 2026: Check Full Schedule, Teams, Key Matches, Live Streaming & TV Channels

Habas Eyes Victory Despite Key Absentees Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Habas acknowledged the importance of the fixture and insisted that his players must concentrate on winning rather than getting distracted by qualification calculations. "Our idea is to win the match. The opponent is also a good team. They have very good coaches. It will be very difficult for us," Habas stated. The Spaniard also confirmed that defender Anwar Ali and forward Edmund Lalrindika would be significant absentees. However, he backed the available players to step up. "They are very important losses for us. Anwar and Edmund are two very good players. But we have to think about how the players who are here can contribute to the team." Forward Ake Loba, who accompanied Habas at the press conference, also expressed confidence in the team's preparations. East Bengal vs Al-Hussein: Qualification Scenario East Bengal have no room for error and need victories in both their remaining group-stage fixtures against Al-Hussein and Al-Shorta to reach eight points. They will also need favourable results involving Al-Seeb to qualify.

A draw or defeat would leave their qualification hopes hanging by a thread. Group leaders Al-Shorta have already secured their Round of 16 qualification with 10 points. Al-Hussein, meanwhile, can strengthen their knockout hopes with a victory in Kolkata. East Bengal vs Al-Hussein: Match Details And Live Streaming Fans who are looking for where to watch the East Bengal vs Al-Hussein ACL 2 clash can watch it live on FanCode. The streaming is available in both app as well as the website. There is a nominal subscription charge for this important clash.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lionel Messi Throws Ball At Opponent's Face, Escapes Red Card In Inter Miami's 3-0 Defeat e final group stage night at home. No looking back. Time to rise, deliver and keep our #ACLTwo dream alive! 🔥🔴🟡🇮🇳 🆚 Al-Hussein SC 🇯🇴 🏟️ VYBK, Kolkata ⏰ 7:15 PM IST 🎟️ Book your tickets on @district_india 👉 https://t.co/CzVnn6OL7z 📺 Live on @FanCode #JoyEastBengal https://t.co/NHmGMWQwx7 — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) November 24, 2026 Competition: AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata Kick-off: 7:15 PM IST Live Streaming: FanCode app and website TV Telecast: No confirmed television broadcaster announced for India East Bengal vs Al-Hussein: Predicted Playing XIs East Bengal: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Boris Singh, Diego Zivulic, Sandip Mandi, Jay Gupta, Jeakson Singh, Mohammed Rashid, Dani Ramirez, PV Vishnu, David Lalhlansanga, Ake Loba. Al-Hussein: Mahmoud Al Kawamleh (GK), Ahmad Assaf, Abdallah Nasib, Pedro Henrique, Ali Hajabi, Mahmoud Shawkat, Mahmoud Khrouba, Aref Al-Haj, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Mohamed Rayhi, Masoud Juma.