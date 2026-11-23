Manchester United's managerial change has failed to deliver the immediate turnaround the club desperately needed, as the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. The frustating loss handed new manager Mauricio Pochettino a nightmare start to his tenure.

The defeat comes at a particularly worrying time for United, who turned to the Argentine manager after sacking Michel Carrick in the hope of reviving their season and pulling themselves away from the relegation danger zone. However, Sunday's heavy defeat has raised fresh questions about whether changing managers alone can solve the club's deep-rooted problems.

The question of whether Manchester United are in a relegation fight feels dramatic but reflects the current table pressure. Premier League history shows that big clubs can slide further than expected when confidence and structure both drop at the same time. United still have the squad quality to climb, but the margin for error is smaller now. How worried are you about their position right now? 🤔 #ManUtd https://t.co/ggAztXPUrQ — Thomas Nguyen (@DigitTrad2407) November 23, 2026 United headed into the contest hoping for a fresh beginning under Pochettino, but instead left Anfield with another damaging result, further intensifying pressure on the team as the fight for survival grows increasingly uncomfortable. ALSO READ: India Men's Hockey Hold New Zealand To 2-2 Draw, Clinch Century Of Sporting Unity Series In Style

New Manager, Same Problems The defeat also highlighted the reality that United's struggles cannot simply be attributed to their previous manager. While Carrick was shown the door in the hope that a new voice could spark a revival, the players once again struggled to cope with adversity, with defensive lapses and a lack of control proving costly.

United were reduced to 10 men in the eighth minute after Leny Yoro was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak, who was through on goal. Dominik Szoboszlai scored from the resulting free-kick before Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool's lead just three minutes later.

Rio Ngumoha added a third in the second half, while substitute Victor Munoz completed the rout, leaving Pochettino with a four-goal defeat in his first game in charge. The early red card undeniably changed the contest, but the manner in which United conceded and their inability to recover will remain major concerns. The club's managerial reset has begun with another damaging result, and Pochettino faces the challenge of rebuilding confidence in a squad already struggling for consistency.

Relegation Danger Intensifies The result leaves Manchester United 19th in the Premier League table, with just one win from their opening 11 league matches. Their position in the relegation zone underlines the urgency of the situation, as the club faces the very real threat of a battle to preserve its top-flight status.

Pochettino, however, refused to write off his players after the defeat and insisted he saw commitment despite the circumstances. ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: India Hammer Thailand 7-0 In Dominant Display To Extend Winning Run "What I learned from my players is that they like to fight, they commit with the team, with the club, and of course they want to win games," he said. The Argentine also rejected suggestions that United were already facing a relegation battle, pointing towards the early dismissal of Yoro as a major factor in the result. 💬 "We need to be critical... more focused, concentrate and be much better." — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 23, 2026 The new manager deserves time to assess the squad, implement his ideas and attempt to rebuild a team whose confidence appears badly shaken. However, United cannot afford to let the season drift further, with every dropped point adding pressure to their survival campaign. The managerial change may have been intended to mark a fresh beginning at Old Trafford, but the Anfield disaster has served as a painful reminder that the problems run much deeper than the dugout.