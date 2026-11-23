The FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 is underway in Qatar, with 48 nations competing for the global youth football crown. The tournament runs from November 19 to December 13, featuring an expanded format that gives more countries an opportunity to compete on the international stage.

Qatar is hosting the competition for the second consecutive year, with matches taking place at the Aspire Zone in Al Rayyan. The final will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on December 13. ALSO READ: Manchester United's Woes Continue Despite Managerial Reset; Relegation Fears Explode After 4-0 Liverpool Rout FIFA U17 World Cup 2026: Dates, Venue & Format The tournament features 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each group, alongside the eight best third-placed sides, will advance to the Round of 32.

Detail Information Dates November 19 – December 13, 2026 Host Qatar Teams 48 Groups 12 Group stage November 19–29 Final December 13 Venue Aspire Zone, Al Rayyan Final venue Ahmad bin Ali Stadium FIFA U17 World Cup 2026: All Teams & Groups Group A: Qatar, Panama, Egypt, Greece

Group B: Korea Republic, Uganda, New Caledonia, Ecuador

Group C: Argentina, Australia, Mozambique, Denmark

Group D: France, Haiti, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group E: Italy, Jamaica, Côte d'Ivoire, Uzbekistan

Group F: Senegal, Croatia, Cuba, Tajikistan

Group G: Mali, New Zealand, Belgium, Vietnam

Group H: Spain, China PR, Fiji, Morocco

Group I: Brazil, Republic of Ireland, Tanzania, Costa Rica

Group J: Dominican Republic, Montenegro, Chile, Algeria

Group K: Mexico, Romania, Cameroon, Venezuela

Group L: Japan, Colombia, Serbia, Honduras FIFA U17 World Cup 2026: Key Matches Some of the standout fixtures in the group stage include:

Qatar vs Egypt – Group A: A crucial clash involving the hosts and the African side.

Spain vs Morocco – Group H: A highly anticipated encounter between two technically strong teams.

Japan vs Colombia – Group L: A clash between two talented youth sides from Asia and South America.

France vs Uruguay – Group D: One of the most high-profile matchups of the group stage.

Brazil vs Republic of Ireland – Group I: Brazil's youth talent will be among the major attractions of the tournament.

FIFA U17 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule The group stage runs until November 29, with the knockout rounds following. You can check the full match schedule on FIFA's website. Stage Dates Group Stage November 19–29 Round of 32 November 30 – December 1 Round of 16 December 3–4 Quarter-finals December 7 Semi-finals December 10 Final & Bronze Medal Match December 13 FIFA U17 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming & TV Channels in India Indian football fans can watch the tournament through the following platforms: TV telecast: UNITE8 Sports channels

Live streaming: ZEE5

Online platform: ZEE5 app and website

Zee Entertainment's FIFA broadcast agreement covers major international tournaments, including youth competitions, across its television and digital platforms in India. ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: India Hammer Thailand 7-0 In Dominant Display To Extend Winning Run Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA U17 World Cup 2026? India failed to qualify after a disappointing campaign at the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026. The Blue Colts lost their opening match 0-4 against Australia before suffering a 0-3 defeat to defending champions Uzbekistan.

The defeat against Uzbekistan ended India's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals and securing a place at the FIFA U17 World Cup. Australia and Uzbekistan qualified from India's group. India's only appearance at the FIFA U17 World Cup came in 2017 when the country hosted the tournament. The Blue Colts are yet to qualify for the competition by qualification.