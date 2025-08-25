The wait for the iPhone 17 series could have just come to an end earlier than anticipated. Although Apple has a reputation for keeping release details under tight wraps, a unintentional post on the Apple TV app could have let the cat out of the bag. The post, promptly deleted, indicated that September 9, 2025, is when Apple will launch its new-generation iPhones.

The gaffe was initially noticed by a popular tipster, Apple Leaker, who posted screenshots on X (formerly Twitter). The tweet contained an Apple event invite with a glowing Apple logo against a purple background, which was similar in look to MacBook Air wallpapers.

Though Apple took it down almost immediately, the design and timing of the post align with Apple’s traditional September launch window, suggesting the leak may indeed be accurate.

What to Expect From Apple’s September Event

Apple is likely to announce more than just iPhones. Alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, we could see new Apple Watch models and updated AirPods. But the spotlight will, without doubt, remain on the iPhone.

This year’s lineup is expected to include four models:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

All four are tipped to run on the new A19 chip, promising faster performance and efficiency. On the software side, Apple is gearing up to introduce iOS 26, which could bring fresh AI-powered features across the board.

Why the Date Matters

Apple usually confirms its September event by the end of August. With this accidental reveal, fans now have more reason to believe that September 9 is the day the iPhone 17 series will finally be shown to the world. Until Apple makes it official, all eyes remain on Cupertino for confirmation.