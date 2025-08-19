Apple announced on April 12 that mass production of the iPhone 17 had begun at Foxconn's facility in Devanahalli, Bangalore, as reported by Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). Devanahalli is Foxconn's second-largest manufacturing campus outside China and will play an essential part in setting up supply chains ahead of the global launch of next-gen iPhone models.

Parallel with these initiatives, assembly lines at the Chennai campus have also begun operating, increasing regional manufacturing capacity and strengthening supply chains ahead of their widely anticipated launch event in September. Boosted Production for High Demand This year, Apple is expected to manufacture up to 60 million iPhone units in 2025, a sharp rise from the 35–40 million units produced between 2024 and 2025. Foxconn reportedly began importing key components from China in June, signalling Apple’s early preparations for global availability.

iPhone 17 Lineup The iPhone 17 series is expected to include four models: iPhone 17 (base model)

iPhone 17 Air (ultra-thin model replacing the Plus variant)

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max The introduction of the iPhone 17 Air constitutes a purposeful recalibration of Apple’s flagship architecture, as the Plus nomenclature is replaced by a variant specifically engineered for a lighter physical profile while retaining multiple flagship features.

Event Expectations Although it remains official confirmation, it is anticipated that Apple will centre its I-Haul event on September 9, 2025, featuring the iPhone 17 family, which is predicted to be flanked by the Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the AirPods Pro 3.