Krafton India has confirmed that BGMI Lite will launch in India by the end of 2026. The new game will expand the BGMI lineup and is being pitched as another way for players across the country to get into the popular battle royale.

There’s a catch, though. Krafton hasn’t shared many details about BGMI Lite yet. We don’t know what the gameplay will look like, which phones will support it or what the minimum requirements will be. The company says it will reveal more details closer to the launch.

The “Lite” name naturally raises expectations that the game could be aimed at phones with less powerful hardware. If that turns out to be the case, BGMI Lite could make the battle royale experience easier to access for players who don’t have high-end smartphones. For now, however, Krafton hasn’t confirmed exactly how the game will work.

The announcement comes as BGMI marks its fifth anniversary with the Edition 4.5 update. The latest update has already brought plenty of new content to the game, including three major collaborations.

One of them is with Naruto. Players can explore versions of the Erangel and Livik maps inspired by the anime, while a new ninjutsu-based combat system adds a different twist to battles.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day collaboration also changes the way players can move around Erangel. New abilities such as Web Swing, Web Attack and Spider Climb let players travel around the map in ways that weren’t previously possible.

Then there’s Ferrari. The collaboration adds four cars to BGMI: the Ferrari SF90 XX Spider, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari Purosangue and Ferrari Roma.

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Krafton has also been handing out anniversary rewards through redeem codes. Players can claim limited-time items, including skins, outfits, UC and special backpacks such as the Mecha Ant Backpack and Smiling Pal Backpack.

BGMI has already crossed 260 million downloads in India, according to Krafton. Now, with BGMI Lite planned for later this year, the company appears to be looking at the next big opportunity: bringing the game to an even larger pool of players.