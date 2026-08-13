Honor has finally turned its rather unusual Robot Phone concept into an actual smartphone. The company has launched the device in China with a camera that sits on top of the phone and can physically rotate while you record. The idea is pretty simple: instead of putting the phone on a tripod and trying to stay in the frame, the camera can follow you around on its own.

Honor first showed off the Robot Phone concept last year before bringing it to MWC 2026 earlier this year. The finished phone keeps the moving camera system, but also packs flagship-level hardware underneath it. Honor has worked with camera company ARRI on the device as well.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel Watch 5 launched: New Gemini Features, 3,000-nit Display And Improved GPS Tracking The camera is easily the most interesting part of the phone. The main sensor is a 200-megapixel unit with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, f/1.6 aperture and three-axis mechanical gimbal stabilisation. The module can move as you record and uses AI to recognise and track the subject, keeping them in the frame even when they move around.

There are two more cameras on the back. One is another 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering 2.7x optical zoom and up to 200x digital zoom. The other is a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 122-degree field of view. Around the front, there's a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Video recording goes up to 4K at 120fps with the rear cameras, while the selfie camera can shoot 4K at 60fps.

The rest of the phone is very much in flagship territory. It has a 6.31-inch OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a resolution of 1,216 x 2,640 pixels. Honor claims the screen can reach a peak HDR brightness of 6,800 nits.

Under the hood, the Robot Phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of storage, while the software is handled by MagicOS 10. Honor has also fitted the phone with a 7,060mAh battery, which supports 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and wireless reverse charging. Connectivity includes 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, NavIC, Galileo and GLONASS. There's even an infrared blaster for controlling compatible appliances.

Other features include stereo speakers, four microphones with AI noise reduction and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 151.43 x 72.86 x 9.59mm and weighs about 248 grams. ALSO READ: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Updated With Dynamic ANC, Gemini Controls And Pixel Watch Sleep Sync The Honor Robot Phone starts at CNY 9,999 (around ₹1.41 lakh) in China for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version. The 16GB RAM and 1TB model costs CNY 12,999 (around ₹1.83 lakh). It comes in Moon Shadow Grey and Star Trail Silver. Honor has not yet revealed whether the Robot Phone will be sold outside China.

For now, though, the biggest question is whether that moving camera is genuinely useful or simply one of those smartphone features that looks far more impressive in a launch demo than it does in everyday use.