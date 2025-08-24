Lava has expanded its line of products with the launch of its latest midrange phone, the Play Ultra 5G. The gadget is a gaming smartphone that is particularly targeted at gamers who want performance but are not prepared to spend fortunes.

The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and utilises MediaTek's HyperEngine technology, which, according to the company, provides smoother gaming, up to 20% increased frame rates, and enhanced efficiency for longer gaming sessions. ALSO READ: Vivo T4 Pro India Launch Tipped Under ₹30,000 With Flagship-Like Specs The Play Ultra 5G also features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, which offers smooth visuals and silky-smooth motion for games and normal use. Its power comes from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, which Lava claims will recharge the battery from 0 to 100% in roughly 83 minutes. The phone, after charging, provides the best talk time of 45 hours, a maximum standby of 510 hours, or nearly 11 hours of non-stop YouTube watching.

The phone will be available in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at ₹14,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at ₹16,499. Storage can be increased further to 1TB by using the hybrid SIM card slot. With a launch offer of introductions, clients who buy with HDFC, SBI, or ICICI Bank credit cards will be given an additional ₹1,000 discount as well as EMI facilities.

It will come in Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate colours, only on Amazon India from August 25.

At the camera department, the Play Ultra 5G has a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor with a 5MP macro lens and a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and calls. It also has a range of modes like Night, Portrait, HDR, Panorama, and Slow Motion.