Sony has launched a new mid-range smartphone, the Xperia 10 VIII, in select global markets. The latest Xperia phone comes with a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. It also keeps a few features that are becoming harder to find in this segment, including a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Sony Xperia 10 VIII has been priced at EUR 549, which is around Rs. 62,000. It will be available in Frosted Gray, Frozen White and Misty Lilac colour options. Sony says the phone will go on sale in select markets later this year through its online store.

ALSO READ: Vivo T5 5G India launch Date Is Set: New Vivo phone To Get 7,050mAh battery And 144Hz Display The phone has a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340-pixel resolution. The panel supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 120Hz touch sampling rate, along with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added protection.

Under the hood, the Xperia 10 VIII runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. There is 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, while a microSD card can be used to add up to 2TB of extra storage. Sony has also included support for 6GB of virtual RAM.

The smartphone ships with Android 16 and Sony is promising up to four OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It also comes with IP65 and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. For photography, Sony has gone with two cameras on the back. The main sensor is a 50-megapixel shooter with an f/1.9 aperture, optical image stabilisation and a 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS sensor. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera offering a 123-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Series Launch Confirmed For September: X500 Pro Max, Zeiss Cameras And More The Xperia 10 VIII is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support. It gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Sony has also retained the 3.5mm audio jack, along with a fingerprint scanner.

The phone measures 153 x 72 x 8.3mm and weighs around 168 grams. For now, Sony has only confirmed its availability in select global markets, with sales expected to begin later this year.