Elon Musk has introduced his latest venture in the world of technology, and it comes with a name that’s both cheeky and ambitious. The initiative is called Macrohard—a tongue-in-cheek jab at Microsoft, but one Musk insists is a “very real” project.

A New AI-Driven Software Factory Announced on X (formerly Twitter), Musk explained that Macrohard will operate as a purely AI software company, running alongside his existing AI startup, xAI. His reasoning is straightforward: since companies like Microsoft don’t manufacture physical hardware, it should be possible to recreate their software entirely through artificial intelligence.

ALSO READ: Motorola Razr 60 And Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition Launching In India On September 1 According to Musk, the plan is to build hundreds of specialised AI agents capable of coding, generating, and understanding images and videos. These agents will simulate human users within virtual machines, collaborating until the end result is accomplished. The vision really amounts to an AI-driven software factory that can equal or even exceed human-level performance in a variety of tasks.

From Tease to Trademark The idea isn’t entirely new. Just last month, xAI registered the Macrohard trademark with the U.S. Patent Office. Musk had also previously teased the idea of a multi-agent AI software company leveraging xAI’s Grok chatbot. Now, the name and structure are official.

This builds on earlier hints, too. Last year, Musk suggested he was exploring AI-powered video games. With Macrohard, his ambitions expand into the productivity software space — the very domain where Microsoft Office reigns with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Supercharged by Colossus Macrohard will be powered by xAI’s massive supercomputer setup in Memphis. Dubbed Colossus, the infrastructure will run on millions of Nvidia’s enterprise-grade GPUs. This puts Macrohard in direct competition with AI heavyweights like OpenAI and Meta, both of which are also investing heavily in Nvidia’s top-tier chips.

A Playful Yet Serious Challenge Musk has framed the project as nothing less than a “macro challenge.” The generative AI space is already intensely competitive, but the name Macrohard makes clear that the company embraces the challenge with humor as well as ambition.