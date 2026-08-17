OpenAI is testing a new Ultrafast mode for GPT-5.6 Sol, and the headline feature is pretty straightforward: speed. The new mode is currently being offered as a limited preview to a small group of customers.

OpenAI says GPT-5.6 Sol can run up to 14 times faster with Ultrafast than it does with standard processing. The mode uses Cerebras hardware and can reportedly generate up to 750 output tokens every second.

ALSO READ: BGMI Lite Coming To India By End Of 2026: Here’s What To Expect

For businesses, that extra speed could make a noticeable difference. Instead of waiting for an AI system to work through a task, companies could get responses much more quickly, which could be useful when AI is being used as part of a live workflow.