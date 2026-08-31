PhonePe is making UPI available to people who still use feature phones. The company has introduced UPI 123Pay on supported handsets, allowing users to send money, pay merchants and access other basic UPI services without needing a smartphone or an internet connection.

That could be useful for a large number of people who continue to rely on feature phones. PhonePe says the service is aimed at India's more than 200 million feature phone users and can work even in areas where 2G connectivity is limited.

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The service uses SMS to process UPI transactions, so users don't need mobile data to make a payment.

What can you do with PhonePe UPI 123Pay?

The feature phone version of UPI isn't limited to sending money. Users can make person-to-person payments, pay at participating merchants, check their bank balance and look through their previous transactions.

PhonePe also has more features planned for the service. Bill payments and mobile recharges are expected to be added later, while Aadhaar-based UPI registration is also on the roadmap.

For now, UPI 123Pay is available on selected feature phones from HMD, Nokia, Lava International and Itel Mobile. Support is expected to expand to more models over the next few months.

These Nokia and HMD phones support UPI 123Pay

HMD has confirmed that the following phones can use PhonePe's UPI 123Pay service:

- HMD 105 2G

- HMD 110 2G

- Nokia 105 Classic

- Nokia 105 Single SIM

- Nokia 105 Dual SIM

- Nokia 106

- Nokia 123 Shield

More HMD and Nokia feature phones are expected to be added to the list.

Setting up PhonePe on a feature phone

Getting started is fairly straightforward if you have a compatible handset. The PhonePe app comes pre-installed on supported phones, and users can begin the registration process from there.

After accepting the terms and conditions, users need to select their bank and provide the last six digits of their debit card along with its expiry date. They can then create their UPI PIN and complete the setup.

PhonePe is also offering an AI-powered voice helpline for users who need help. It provides instructions in English and 12 Indian languages and can answer basic questions about UPI 123Pay.

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How do payments work without the internet?

Once the account is set up, users can send money using a contact, mobile number or UPI ID. Feature phones that have a camera can also be used to scan QR codes.

The payment process still includes the usual security step. Users have to check the recipient's details, enter the amount and authorise the transaction with their UPI PIN.

With UPI 123Pay, PhonePe is essentially bringing some of the everyday convenience of UPI to phones that don't have apps, mobile data or the hardware normally associated with smartphone payments. For people who have stayed with feature phones, that could make digital payments considerably more accessible.