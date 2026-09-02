Poco F9 Ultra and F9 Pro: Poco F9 Ultra and Poco F9 Pro marked their debut in the global market on Tuesday, and they join the company's flagship F9 series lineup. The Ultra model will make its way to the shelves in two colourways, and the Pro model has three colourways; both devices are set to go on sale through the company website soon. Inside Poco F9 handsets, there are two different Snapdragon processors.

So let's take a deeper dive into what these devices are made of and what you, as a consumer, get out of it. From price to specs, let's break it down. Specifications Poco F9 Ultra Poco F9 Pro Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series RAM & Storage 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB Display 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 185Hz 6.59-inch AMOLED, 185Hz Resolution 1,200 × 2,608 pixels 1,156 × 2,510 pixels Peak Brightness 4,500 nits 4,500 nits Rear Cameras 200MP + 50MP Telephoto + 50MP Ultrawide 200MP + 50MP Telephoto + 8MP Ultrawide Front Camera 32MP 32MP Video Recording Up to 8K at 30fps Up to 4K at 60fps Battery 8,050mAh 6,330mAh Wired Charging 100W 100W Wireless Charging 50W 50W Fingerprint Sensor In-display In-display Audio Sound by Bose Not specified Colours Black, Dark Cherry Aurora Green, Black, White Starting Price $799 (approx. ₹76,000) $699 (approx. ₹66,000) Poco F9 Ultra and Pro Specs And Features Breakdown Under the hood, both devices run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets. While the Pro model runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V series chipset, the flagship ultimate processor has been given to the Poco F9 Ultra: the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, with a peak clock speed of up to 4.6GHz.

Both devices sport LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, the price and configuration of which we shall discuss later.

ALSO READ: Poco X8 And X8 Power To Launch In India Soon: Key Specs And Features Revealed F9 Ultra and F9 Pro Camera Specs In the camera department, the F9 series comes with a triple camera unit and has a 200 MP main shooter with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), coupled with a 50 MP telephoto lens. In Ultra, the added advantage is a 50 MP Ultrawide lens as well, while on the Pro you find the same with an 8 MP lens. For your selfies and video calls, you get a 32 MP lens on the front. The Pro model can shoot videos of up to 4k at 60 fps, but the Ultra takes things further and is capable of 8k at 30 fps.

Display The Ultra version here has a bigger 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display (1,200 x 2,608 pixels), and the interesting part here is that it supports a staggering 185Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is 4,500 nits, and it also has a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 68 billion colours. For glass protection, there is Corning Gorilla Glass 7i support.

The Pro model has a smaller display measuring 6.59 (1,156 x 2,510 pixels) inches AMOLED, and has the same specs as the Ultra version otherwise. Other Specs The Ultra version has an 8,050 mAh battery and supports 100W wired and 50 W wireless fast charging. The Pro version, on the other hand, comes with a smaller cell, which is 6,330 mAh, and the charging apparatus here remains the same. Both devices can also support reverse charging, wired and wireless both.

There are in-display fingerprint sensors and face unlock for amped up security. For audio, the F9 Ultra has Sound By Bose in it. The Poco F9 Ultra comes in Black and Dark Cherry colourways, while the Pro version has Aurora Green, Black and White colour options.

Price and Availability of Poco F9 Ultra And F9 Pro The F9 Ultra for the base 12+256GB RAM and storage variant costs $799, which is roughly ₹76,000. The one above this, with 16+512GB RAM and storage variant comes for $949, which translates to ₹90,000. Now comes the topmost model with 16+1TB RAM and storage, and it goes for $1,199, which in INR is ₹1,14,000.

ALSO READ: September 2026 Is Going To Be Huge For Smartphones: iPhone 18, Vivo X500, Poco F9 Pro And More The Pro variant comes in two storage and RAM options, with the base 12+256GB version going for $699, which is approx. ₹66,000, and the higher 12+512 variant goes for $769, which is ₹73,000 approx. Right now, the devices will go on sale in the international market soon via the dedicated Xiaomi online store.