Poco X8 And X8 Power India Launch: Poco is set to introduce two more devices later this week that will join the X8 series lineup: the Poco X8 Power and the Poco X8. Before the launch, the company has now revealed some of the details about the upcoming Poco X series devices. The Poco X8 Power will come with a 10,000 mAh battery, while the lower variant will come with a 9,000 mAh battery, and the devices will also come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Let's dive in and take a deeper look at what the devices are expected to bring to the table this time. ALSO READ: Tim Cook Makes Way For John Ternus As The New CEO, Says 'My Gratitude Is Endless'; An Era Of Hardware-Led Growth To Begin? Poco X8 And X8 Power Specs And Features Microsites dedicated to the two devices have been updated, and they reveal major specs of the smartphones. The Poco X8 Power will have an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor under the hood, and the company claims that the device managed to score 10,00,000 points on the benchmarking platform AnTuTu.

The Power version will also sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, with 3,500 nits peak brightness as well. Both the Poco X8 and X8 Power will have Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support as well, and will come with HyperOS 3.0, which is its software based on Android 16. Poco X8 and X8 Power both come with 8GB of RAM.

For dust and water resistance, Poco X8 has IP66+IP68+IP69K ratings. The standard X8 will come with a 9,000 mAh battery, while the Power version will come with a 10,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support (wired). Another feature is 22.5W reverse charging support

ALSO READ: Live TV Service Now On PS5: Sports, Movies And TV Shows All In One Place On Your PlayStation Console Poco X8 And X8 Power India Launch Date In India, the devices will be launched on September 4 at 12 PM IST, and you will be able to buy these devices on the e-commerce platform Flipkart; as we move forward, more details could be revealed.