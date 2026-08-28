Transsion Holdings' subsidiary Tecno has just come out with a device called the Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro in India. The device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity processor and comes in two RAM and storage variants. Sporting a 6.78-inch display, the device comes with a 5,200 mAh battery inside.

Let's dive in and take a detailed look at what the smartphone has to offer. Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Specifications and Features This device runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 4G chipset paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU for graphics. The screen is a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 580 nits peak brightness and a 240 Hz instant touch sampling rate.

ALSO READ: Looking For A Budget Phone Under ₹4000? Nokia 220 4G Is Here With 4G And Bluetooth 5.0 The device has 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 129 GB of storage, UFS 2.2. Apart from that, the RAM can also be expanded to up to 12GB virtually. On the camera front, the Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro gets a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. The phone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering protection against dust and water.

The Spark Go 3 Pro covers the usual connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and OTG, along with a Type-C port. It also gets an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an infrared sensor. Tecno has added AI Voiceprint Noise Cancellation as well, which is meant to help reduce background noise during calls. The IR sensor can also be used as a remote to control compatible appliances. For audio, the phone comes with dual DTS speakers.

A 5,200mAh lithium-ion polymer battery keeps the phone running, while charging is limited to 10W. A charger is included with the handset. In terms of size, the phone measures 168.32 × 79.22 × 8.04mm and weighs 194 grams. Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Price In India In India, the Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 16,999.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Arrives With Exynos Chipset, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display And More The phone will hit the Indian market on September 4 and will be available through Amazon, Flipkart and other retail outlets.