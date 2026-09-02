Price rise is becoming a reality for each smartphone brand these days, and with that, now Vivo and iQOO have also gone ahead with it. Vivo has increased the price of the T5x 5G and iQOO Z11x 5G in India. The official websites have started reflecting this change against their respective versions. The Vivo T5x 5G now comes for up to ₹34,999 and the iQOO Z11x 5G costs ₹24,999 for the starting variant.

Vivo T5x 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G Prices Jump Again in India: Check New Prices The Vivo T5x 5G and iQOO Z11x 5G have quietly become more expensive in India, and this isn't the first time their prices have gone up. Both phones were launched at much lower prices in March, but several price revisions later, the gap between their launch and current prices has become quite noticeable.

ALSO READ: September 2026 Is Going To Be Huge For Smartphones: iPhone 18, Vivo X500, Poco F9 Pro And More Starting with the Vivo T5x 5G, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is now selling for Rs. 27,999 through Vivo's website. The 8GB + 128GB version costs Rs. 30,999, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB model has reached Rs. 34,999.

That's a significant jump from the phone's launch prices. The T5x 5G originally started at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration. The other two variants were introduced at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999. Before this latest increase, the same variants were priced at Rs. 24,999, Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999.

The phone is sold in Cyber Green, Fusion Red and Star Silver. Vivo also added the Fusion Red option to the lineup in India. As for what you get, the T5x 5G is built around a 6.76-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and uses MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset.

There's a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 camera at the back, joined by a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. A 32-megapixel front camera takes care of selfies. The phone's other major highlight is its 7,200mAh battery, which supports 44W charging. The durability package is quite extensive too, with IP68 and IP69 protection against dust and water, along with Military Grade Shock Resistance. iQOO Z11x 5G Has Also Crossed Rs. 30,000 The iQOO Z11x 5G has followed a similar pricing path. Its 6GB + 128GB variant now costs Rs. 24,999, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB versions are available for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively.

When iQOO launched the phone in March, the starting price was Rs. 18,999. At the time, the 8GB + 128GB model cost Rs. 20,999 and the 8GB + 256GB version was priced at Rs. 22,999. The Z11x 5G comes in Prismatic Green and Titan Black and shares much of its hardware with the Vivo T5x 5G. It gets a 6.76-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

The Dimensity 7400 Turbo powers the handset, while Android 16-based OriginOS 6 handles the software side. Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera, with a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. Battery life is another area where the phone doesn't hold back. There's a 7,200mAh cell inside, paired with 44W charging. The handset also carries IP68 and IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance. ALSO READ: Poco X8 And X8 Power To Launch In India Soon: Key Specs And Features Revealed Why Are These Phones Getting More Expensive? The latest increases aren't happening in isolation. Smartphone manufacturers are dealing with higher component costs, particularly for DRAM and NAND memory. That has pushed up the cost of making phones, and the impact is now showing up in retail prices across different segments.

For buyers, however, the timing makes the Vivo T5x 5G and iQOO Z11x 5G considerably less attractive than they were at launch, especially when comparing today's prices with the Rs. 18,999 starting price both phones carried in March.