Xiaomi has lifted the curtain on its latest Redmi Note 15 lineup in China, introducing the Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro, and the top-tier Note 15 Pro Plus. This year’s Pro models bring some of the biggest upgrades yet, especially in durability, performance, and battery capacity — with both packing a massive 7,000mAh battery, the largest ever in the Redmi Note family.

While the Pro models focus on toughness and flagship-level features, the standard Note 15 keeps things slimmer and more affordable, yet still offers a sharp OLED display and fast charging. ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely On September 9 After Apple’s Accidental Leak Prices & Variants The Redmi Note 15 starts at CNY 999 (approx. Rs 12,200) for the 6GB+128GB version. Higher variants go up to CNY 1,499 (approx. Rs 18,300). The Redmi Note 15 Pro is priced from CNY 1,499 (approx. Rs 18,300) for 8GB+256GB, with options going up to CNY 1,899 (approx. Rs 23,200). The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus begins at CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs 24,400) for 12GB+256GB and stretches to CNY 2,399 (approx. Rs 29,200) for the 16GB+512GB version. A special Satellite Edition with 16GB+512GB is available at CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs 30,500).

All three models are already on sale in China, with early buyers receiving a small discount. Xiaomi hasn’t revealed global release details yet. Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus: First With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 The Note 15 Pro Plus becomes the world’s first phone to debut Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip. To keep it cool during heavy gaming, Xiaomi has added a new ice-sealed pump system, graphite layers, and improved heat dissipation.

The phone sports a 6.83-inch OLED panel, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. Protection comes from Xiaomi’s Dragon Crystal Glass. For cameras, it carries a 50MP Sony LYT-800 main sensor, a 50MP 2.5x telephoto, and an 8MP ultra-wide. Up front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera, with support for 4K video recording. Battery life is a big highlight — a 7,000mAh cell with 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The Satellite Edition adds Beidou-powered messaging for emergencies without network coverage. Redmi Note 15 Pro: Dimensity Power and Rugged Build The Note 15 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400-Ultra and shares the same 6.83-inch OLED 120 Hz display as its elder sibling. It also gets the Dragon Crystal Glass protection.

Cameras include a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro. Selfies are handled by a 20MP front camera, also capable of 4K recording. Like the Pro Plus, it features an ultra-tough fibreglass back and multiple durability ratings (IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K), making it resistant to dust, splashes, and even high-pressure water jets. Xiaomi says it has passed drop tests from 2 metres, repeated 50 times.

The battery is the same 7,000mAh unit, though charging is capped at 45W fast charging. Reverse charging at 22.5W is also supported. Redmi Note 15: Slimmer but Still Capable The base Note 15 is designed for those wanting a balance between performance and price. It’s slimmer at just 7.35 mm, yet still comes with an IP66 rating for dust and splash resistance.