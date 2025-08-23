Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: The city traffic police have issued an advisory for road closures and diversions on Sunday, August 24, in connection with the Hyderabad Runners Marathon. Restrictions will be in place from 4.30 AM to 9 AM along the marathon route.

The run will begin at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road and end at G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli. Participants will pass through key routes including Tank Bund, Punjagutta flyover, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No. 45 and the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge.

Traffic will be diverted at several important junctions such as Punjagutta, Raj Bhavan Road, Liberty, Children’s Park, Kavadiguda, Telugu Thalli, Greenlands and Jubilee Hills. Vehicles heading towards Necklace Rotary, Tank Bund, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills will be redirected through alternative stretches like D.K. Road, Ameerpet, Srinagar Colony, Kamalapuri Colony, Venkatagiri and Road Nos. 10 and 12. Diversions will vary depending on the progress of the marathon.

Police have requested the public to avoid these stretches during restricted hours and to plan alternate routes in advance. Motorists requiring emergency passage can seek help through the traffic helpline 9010203626.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad: Five Members Of Family Found Dead At Residence, Suicide Suspected

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis appealed for public cooperation and urged media outlets to spread awareness for safety.

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old girl in Hyderabad was brutally murdered by her 16-year-old neighbour during a robbery attempt. Police said the boy, aware the parents were away, entered the house with a knife. When the girl resisted and raised an alarm, he stabbed her multiple times and slit her throat. Later, police recovered a bloodstained knife, clothes, and notes on burglary from his home. The teen’s browsing history revealed searches on breaking locks and safes. He was detained by a special operations team.