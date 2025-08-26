According to an NDTV report, Mahabubnagar Two Town Circle Inspector Ejazuddin stated that Sravani, a resident of the district, had married Srisailam, a native of Kotharayavaram village in Nagarkurnool district’s Lingala Mandal, about ten years ago in a love marriage. The couple had a son and a daughter. Over the years, Srisailam’s behavior grew increasingly unstable, and he began harassing Sravani over baseless suspicions of an illicit affair. Unable to bear the abuse, Sravani lodged a case against him three years ago and subsequently started living separately with her children.

A man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his wife in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar and remanded to judicial custody after allegedly slitting her throat and setting her ablaze, driven by suspicion of her infidelity.

ALSO READ: West Bengal: Jilted Lover Enters Girl'ss Home, Shoots Her Dead In Nadia

How The Murder Took Place

1. Srisailam, who had moved to Hyderabad, reportedly re-established contact with Sravani over the past year.



2. On August 21, he called her, claimed to have changed, and persuaded her to join him on a trip to Somasila in Andhra Pradesh.

3. Trusting his promises, Sravani agreed and went with him on his bike.

4. Instead of taking her to Somasila, Srisailam took her to the remote Satapur forest area.

5. There, he allegedly stabbed her to death, poured petrol on her body, and set it on fire.

6. After committing the murder, Srisailam went to his native Lingala Mandal and surrendered to the police.

7. He had reportedly purchased the knife in Hyderabad and petrol in Mahabubnagar.

ALSO READ: Brutal Murder In Nepal: Woman Stuffed In Suitcase After Tying Rakhi To Brothers

The case surfaced after Sravani’s father lodged a missing complaint on August 23. During the investigation, along with Srisailam’s eventual surrender, it was confirmed that he had killed his wife over suspicion. The Circle Inspector stated that the accused has been taken into custody and further legal action is underway.