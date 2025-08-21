It is an open-world Gotham that explore freely, Batmobile drive across the city. It will also have Arkham-style Combat with a touch of Lego Humour. The game features large cast of playable heroes and villains. Not only that the storyline connect Batman’s past, allies and rogue gallery.

When To Expect LEGO Batman Legacy Of The Dark Knight?

The much-anticipated game is expected to be released in 2026. The exact date is yet to be announced.

Where Will LEGO Batman Legacy Of The Dark Knight Will Be Available?

The game is set to be available on Nintendo Switch, 2 PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.