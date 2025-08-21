- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Batman is back but this time in LEGO form with LEGO Batman: Legacy Of The Dark Knight. Warner Bros and TT Games have officially unveiled the title recently. The action-adventure game has been created by TT Games, who are also the creators of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. LEGO Batman Legacy Of The Dark Knight is the first dedicated LEGO Console, which has been releasing for over a decade. It is the most ambitious superhero project of TT Games.
What Is LEGO Batman Legacy Of The Dark Knight?
According to the official website of LEGO Batman, “LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a brand-new open world action-adventure videogame that invites players to embark on Bruce Wayne’s epic journey to become the hero of Gotham City, inspired by decades of Batman films, television, comic books, and games, and jam-packed with Batman nostalgia, DC lore, and TT Games’ signature brand of fun-filled LEGO humor.”
Players have a lot of activities to do such as gliding across skyscrapers, grappling through alleys and driving different versions of the Batmobile. The combat system of the game is inspired by the Batman Arkham series, which makes it a complete fun and action-packed game.
Who Are There In LEGO Batman Legacy Of The Dark Knight?
The story will begin with a young Bruce Wayne, who trains a new league of Shadows. It also features Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman and Talia al Ghul. Players have to face Gotham’s iconic villains-The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra’s al Ghul and Bane.
The playable characters includes- Batman, Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman and Talia al Ghul. Like other games. Here every character has unique powers and gadgets, such as Batman’s Batclaw, Jim Gordon’s foam sprayer, Robin’s line launcher, and Catwoman’s whip.
Build the Legacy of The Batman...The LEGO® Batman™! 🦇 #LEGOBatmanGame pic.twitter.com/u6KWBwkBGk— LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight (@LEGODCGame) August 19, 2025
What Are The Key Features Of LEGO Batman Legacy Of The Dark Knight?
It is an open-world Gotham that explore freely, Batmobile drive across the city. It will also have Arkham-style Combat with a touch of Lego Humour. The game features large cast of playable heroes and villains. Not only that the storyline connect Batman’s past, allies and rogue gallery.
Also read: Say Bye To Ghibli Vibes: Unleash Your Imagination With 5 Free And Wildly Unique AI Portrait Styles Using ChatGPT
When To Expect LEGO Batman Legacy Of The Dark Knight?
The much-anticipated game is expected to be released in 2026. The exact date is yet to be announced.
Where Will LEGO Batman Legacy Of The Dark Knight Will Be Available?
The game is set to be available on Nintendo Switch, 2 PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.