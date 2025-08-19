- By Priyanka Koul
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
In a tragic incident, a woman sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad died on Monday after being run over by a car when she fell off her two-wheeler while trying to save a stray dog.
The incident occurred around 2 pm when the victim, 25-year-old Richa Sachan, was returning home from Kavi Nagar Police Station after duty.
Additional Commissioner of Police, Kavi Nagar, Bhaskar Verma, told PTI that her motorcycle struck a stray dog, causing her to lose balance and fall onto the road. A car approaching from behind ran over her. Despite wearing a helmet, she sustained critical injuries.
Police rushed to the spot and took her to Sarvodaya Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Richa, a native of Kanpur, had joined the force in 2023. She was in charge of the Shastri Nagar outpost and was also preparing for the UPSC exams. Her family told PTI that her wedding had been planned for next year.
A guard of honour was given at the Ghaziabad police lines, and her post-mortem was conducted.
Supreme Court's Order On Stray Dogs
After Supreme court issued its on relocating stray dogs, the national capital is witnessing protests by dog lovers against the Supreme Court’s ruling to relocate stray dogs to municipal shelters.
Multiple activists on Tuesday held a prayer meet at 12 am at Hanuman Mandir and Bangla Sahib in Connaught Place, where nearly 200 people participated to seek divine intervention in their fight to protect street dogs.
Carrying banners with the slogan “Awara nahi, humara hai" (They are not stray, they are ours), they also recited the Hanuman Chalisa before marching to Bangla Sahib to continue their prayers.