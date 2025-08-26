- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
Electricity supply will remain affected in multiple areas in Ghaziabad on Tuesday due to ongoing work under the Business Plan 2024-25 (Part-2) and the RDSS scheme. Officials said the shutdown is necessary for essential repair and construction to ensure better and uninterrupted service in the future.
Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Pramod Kumar Gautam informed that power supply on the Navyug Market, Patel Nagar, and Nagar Nigam feeders, connected to the 33/11 kV Navyug substation, will be disrupted at different times.
- Patel Nagar, Navyug Market, Rishipalpuri, Chandrapuri, Mohalla Sohanlal, and Bihari Nagar will face outages for two and a half hours between 2:00 PM and 4:30 PM for RMU installation work.
- Patel Nagar will have an additional cut for one and a half hours from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM, while Navyug Market will face disruption for one hour from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
Separately, a five-hour power shutdown will take place in parts of Masuri today. The electricity supply on the Masuri feeder of the HRM sub-centre in Dasna will be suspended from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM to facilitate the shifting of power lines for road widening on Dhaulana Road.
According to SDO PK Singh, areas to be affected include Zakir Colony, Karim Colony, Taj Colony, Jafar Colony, Mughal Garden, Masuri NTPC Road, and private tube wells.
Consumers in all affected areas have been advised to make necessary preparations in advance.