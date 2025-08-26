Electricity supply will remain affected in multiple areas in Ghaziabad on Tuesday due to ongoing work under the Business Plan 2024-25 (Part-2) and the RDSS scheme. Officials said the shutdown is necessary for essential repair and construction to ensure better and uninterrupted service in the future.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Pramod Kumar Gautam informed that power supply on the Navyug Market, Patel Nagar, and Nagar Nigam feeders, connected to the 33/11 kV Navyug substation, will be disrupted at different times.

Patel Nagar, Navyug Market, Rishipalpuri, Chandrapuri, Mohalla Sohanlal, and Bihari Nagar will face outages for two and a half hours between 2:00 PM and 4:30 PM for RMU installation work.

Patel Nagar will have an additional cut for one and a half hours from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM, while Navyug Market will face disruption for one hour from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Separately, a five-hour power shutdown will take place in parts of Masuri today. The electricity supply on the Masuri feeder of the HRM sub-centre in Dasna will be suspended from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM to facilitate the shifting of power lines for road widening on Dhaulana Road.