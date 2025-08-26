Cybercriminals duped a retired railway employee of Rs 10.5 lakh by fraudulently accessing his banking details, allegedly using confidential retirement documents. The victim, Arun Sharma, a resident of Vaishali Colony on Meerut Road, Hapur, had retired from the Railways just days ago.

According to police, Sharma received a call from a person posing as a railway official on August 23. The caller claimed certain pension formalities were pending and sent Sharma’s retirement papers and Pension Payment Order (PPO) to his WhatsApp, convincing him of the authenticity.

The fraudster then instructed Sharma to visit an ATM, obtain a slip, and install the SBI Yono app. He was tricked into entering his debit card PIN three times. Soon after, three suspicious transactions were made: Rs 2.5 lakh to a term deposit, Rs 5 lakh to the account of one Adarsh Kumar, and Rs 3 lakh to the account of Harshit Tiwari. Sharma realised he had been duped when he received transaction alerts and promptly filed a complaint.

On SP Gyananjay Singh’s orders, a case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. Police teams are investigating and said the accused will be arrested soon.

ALSO READ: Delhi-Jaipur Highway Update: Gurugram Section On NH-48 To Get Rs 282 Crore Makeover With 4 New Flyovers

The victim suspects his data was leaked from the Moradabad Railway DRM office, raising concerns of a possible large-scale data breach. With Indian Railways holding sensitive information of lakhs of employees, experts warn that such leaks could pose a serious national security risk.