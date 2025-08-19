The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has received an overwhelming response for its Mohan Road-based Anant Nagar housing scheme. In the second phase, 8,568 people registered online for just 332 residential plots, meaning around 25 applicants are vying for each plot. The registration process, which began on July 11, concluded at midnight on August 17 after being extended by a week on public demand.

Plots will be allotted through a lottery, and officials said the date will be announced after verification of applications. LDA Secretary Vivek Srivastava informed that the Anant Nagar township is being developed on a massive 785-acre area. The project aims to provide housing for around 1.5 lakh people and will include approximately 2,100 residential plots, 120 commercial plots, and over 10,000 flats under group housing across 60 plots.