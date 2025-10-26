The Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) is preparing to disconnect the electricity connections of around 2.5 lakh prepaid consumers in Lucknow who have not recharged their meters for nearly three months. Officials said that the drive will begin immediately after the Chhath festival.

There are 15 lakh electricity consumers in the state capital, of which 8 lakh smart postpaid meters have been converted to prepaid systems since July. However, many consumers have failed to make payments despite repeated reminders.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Addresses ASEAN Summit In Malaysia, Reaffirms India’s Support For Regional Stability

In several cases, consumers continue to use electricity even with large outstanding dues. For instance, Daraksha, a resident of Katra Azam Beg Billauchpura, owes Rs 2.12 lakh, while Buggan of Chhobdari Mohalla has dues exceeding Rs 1.03 lakh. Similarly, Ishrat Hussain of Indira Nagar has a negative prepaid balance of Rs 11,000, and Q Khan of Chaubadari, Chowk, owes over Rs 1.05 lakh.