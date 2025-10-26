- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
The Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) is preparing to disconnect the electricity connections of around 2.5 lakh prepaid consumers in Lucknow who have not recharged their meters for nearly three months. Officials said that the drive will begin immediately after the Chhath festival.
There are 15 lakh electricity consumers in the state capital, of which 8 lakh smart postpaid meters have been converted to prepaid systems since July. However, many consumers have failed to make payments despite repeated reminders.
In several cases, consumers continue to use electricity even with large outstanding dues. For instance, Daraksha, a resident of Katra Azam Beg Billauchpura, owes Rs 2.12 lakh, while Buggan of Chhobdari Mohalla has dues exceeding Rs 1.03 lakh. Similarly, Ishrat Hussain of Indira Nagar has a negative prepaid balance of Rs 11,000, and Q Khan of Chaubadari, Chowk, owes over Rs 1.05 lakh.
According to officials, more than 3,700 prepaid meters in Indira Nagar division alone are running on negative balances. Despite repeated requests from engineers and staff, many defaulters either ignore calls or switch off their phones. When faced with disconnection, they approach substations seeking extensions, citing the festive season.
MVVNL officials said the department has given consumers ample time to clear their dues. “Consumers have been informed several times, and payment facilities are available at counters and online. Those who have not recharged despite repeated reminders will face disconnection after Chhath without any further notice,” said Yogesh Kumar, Director (Commerce), MVVNL.
The electricity department has reported that consumers in the capital collectively owe over Rs 50 crore in unpaid electricity bills.