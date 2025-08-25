- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Mega Jobs Fair in Lucknow from 26 August.
- More than 50,000 jobs will be created.
- Job opportunity even for 8th standard pass.
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to organise a three-day Mega Job Fair (Rojgar Mahakumbh), starting from 26 August at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow. The fair is set to witness more than 170 companies offering over 50,000 job opportunities for the citizens.
The fair, being held under the Labour and Employment Directorate, is open to candidates aged 18 to 40 years, with jobs available for individuals who have studied at least up to Class 8. Salaries will begin at Rs 10,000.
District Employment Assistance Officer, Pragya Tripathi, informed that candidates must register on the Employment Department’s portal, [rojgaarsangam.up.gov.in], to take part. Online applications will also be accepted through the portal, while on-the-spot registration and application facilities will be available at the venue. Participants are required to bring their Aadhaar card, original and photocopies of documents, and a CV. No fee will be charged at any stage of the process.
In case of any difficulty with registration on the Rojgar Sangam portal or any other issue, candidates can reach the support through a toll-free number, 155330. Assistant Director of Employment Suryakant Kumar said that candidates from across Uttar Pradesh can attend the fair, which aims to connect the state’s youth with employment opportunities at a national and international level. The event will begin at 10 am daily from 26 to 28 August.
