The Uttar Pradesh government is set to modernise the state’s stamp and registration system with several key reforms. Soon, citizens will be able to purchase stamp papers of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, and Rs 100 denominations from vending machines, similar to bank ATMs. These denominations account for annual sales of around Rs 800 crore.

Minister of State for Stamps and Court Fees and Registration, Ravindra Jaiswal, announced that a fixed fee of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 will soon be set for the registration of tenancy agreements, allowing both landlords and tenants to secure their rights. Currently, registration is expensive due to the four per cent stamp duty, which leads people to enter into unregistered agreements that have no legal value.

To enhance transparency in property transactions, the government will roll out a QR code-based verification system, enabling buyers to scan codes and instantly access ownership details, past transactions, and the seller’s legal status. Historical ownership data will also be made available online within six months.

Land registry records will be directly linked with the Revenue Department, allowing immediate entry of the buyer’s name after registration, a process that currently takes 35-40 days. Revenue officers will be deployed at registration offices to facilitate this change.

The government is also working on simplifying the settlement of family property, with a plan to allow settlements for up to four generations for a fixed fee set at Rs 5,000.

Jaiswal stated that the number of property registrations has significantly increased from 16 lakh in 2017-18 to nearly 50 lakh. He added that revenue from stamps and registration has also increased from Rs 16,000 crore in 2017 to approximately Rs 35,000 crore in 2025. Meanwhile, the number of criteria for calculating stamp duty will be reduced from 42 to around 18–20, bringing clarity for residential, commercial, and agricultural transactions.