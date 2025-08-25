Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, astronaut-designate (Gaganyatri) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has said that India’s ambitious Mission Gaganyaan and plans for a future space station are already in place and the task ahead is their effective implementation.

Speaking to journalists in Gomtinagar Extension, Shukla described the mission as a “golden era for Indian space exploration”, expressing confidence that several milestones would follow once an Indian flies to a space station from Indian soil.

Reflecting on his space journey, Shukla admitted it was a unique and demanding experience, particularly because of microgravity challenges. “In space, not only performing tasks but even living becomes difficult. The initial days were tough, but gradually everything became normal,” he said, adding that even the return to Earth posed challenges.