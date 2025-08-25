- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, astronaut-designate (Gaganyatri) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has said that India’s ambitious Mission Gaganyaan and plans for a future space station are already in place and the task ahead is their effective implementation.
Speaking to journalists in Gomtinagar Extension, Shukla described the mission as a “golden era for Indian space exploration”, expressing confidence that several milestones would follow once an Indian flies to a space station from Indian soil.
Reflecting on his space journey, Shukla admitted it was a unique and demanding experience, particularly because of microgravity challenges. “In space, not only performing tasks but even living becomes difficult. The initial days were tough, but gradually everything became normal,” he said, adding that even the return to Earth posed challenges.
Shukla, who conducted several successful experiments during his space stint, stressed that the findings would play a crucial role in the Gaganyaan mission. He described the moment of seeing India from space for the first time as deeply emotional and inspiring.
On his guiding principle, he said, “Whenever you face a challenge in life, accept it and move forward. Only then do you discover whether you are right or wrong.”
Expressing gratitude to his family and ISRO colleagues, Shukla said it was his faith in the team that enabled him to take on the mission. Asked whether he preferred Earth or space, he replied: “Space is a challenging mission, but it is for making Earth better.”
Shukla said with pride that, for the first time, an Indian scientist had the chance to conduct research in space — and 100 per cent of the experiments were successfully completed.