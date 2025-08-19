- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kanpur, renowned globally for its leather industry, is set to witness further expansion of the sector across Uttar Pradesh. The state government has approved the Uttar Pradesh Footwear, Leather and Non-Leather Area Development Policy 2025, aiming to strengthen industry-academia linkages and skill development.
Under the policy, specialised courses will be introduced in educational institutions to align with industry requirements. The government also plans to set up 10 Centres of Excellence along with Research and Development facilities across the state.
ALSO READ: Union Minister Announces Made-in-India APT Rollout To Transform India Post Into A Digital Logistics Powerhouse
Kanpur and Agra, already known for their leather and footwear clusters, will benefit significantly. The policy envisages state-of-the-art training centres, innovation labs, and product development hubs within industrial parks. Subsidies will also be provided for research in footwear design, smart product technologies, and leather innovation.
The initiative places special emphasis on employment generation at the local level, with a focus on opportunities for women and differently-abled workers.
ALSO READ: India Hits Back After China Asks New Delhi To Cut Ties With Taiwan: 'How Is It Possible? Beijing Itself Trading'
According to Asad Iraqi, Regional Chairman of the Leather Export Council, the policy will help the industry gain a skilled workforce while boosting research capacity, thereby enhancing competitiveness at the global level.