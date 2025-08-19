Kanpur, renowned globally for its leather industry, is set to witness further expansion of the sector across Uttar Pradesh. The state government has approved the Uttar Pradesh Footwear, Leather and Non-Leather Area Development Policy 2025, aiming to strengthen industry-academia linkages and skill development.

Under the policy, specialised courses will be introduced in educational institutions to align with industry requirements. The government also plans to set up 10 Centres of Excellence along with Research and Development facilities across the state.

Kanpur and Agra, already known for their leather and footwear clusters, will benefit significantly. The policy envisages state-of-the-art training centres, innovation labs, and product development hubs within industrial parks. Subsidies will also be provided for research in footwear design, smart product technologies, and leather innovation.