The Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), will enrich one Gram Panchayat in every block of the state with advanced telecommunication services. As part of a pilot project, 415 Gram Panchayats have been identified, 277 in the UP East circle and 138 in the UP West circle, which will be developed as model Gram Panchayats by March 2026.

BSNL’s Chief General Manager (UP East Circle), AK Garg, said the initiative aligns with the Centre’s push for rural development and aims to make panchayats more transparent, accountable, and effective.

Each selected Gram Panchayat will be digitally empowered by connecting five government institutions, five commercial establishments, and at least five per cent of village households through Fibre to the Home (FTTH) technology.

“This project will strengthen communication facilities in rural areas, improving access to education, healthcare, and government schemes, thereby fostering inclusive development,” said Manish Kumar, Principal General Manager of BSNL UP East circle.

The selected Gram Panchayats include 20 in Prayagraj, 14 in Pratapgarh, 13 in Barabanki, 11 in Amethi, 10 in Sultanpur and Hardoi, nine in Mau, Jaunpur and Jalaun, eight in Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Banda, seven in Gorakhpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Chandauli and Maharajganj, six in Kanpur Nagar, Ambedkarnagar, Raebareli, Basti, Lalitpur, Ghazipur and Ayodhya, five in Lucknow, Siddharthnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Deoria, four in Azamgarh, Jhansi, Bahraich, Farrukhabad and Kushinagar, three in Hamirpur, Unnao, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi and Mahoba, two in Ballia, Sant Kabir Nagar, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur and Gonda, and one in Balrampur, Sonbhadra and Kannauj.