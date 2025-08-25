The Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department is set to build low-rent Kalyan Mandaps (community halls) in urban local bodies across the state to make wedding and event venues more affordable for the public. So far, 39 such halls have been completed, with six more nearing completion. In total, 45 Kalyan Mandaps will soon be available.

Each Mandap, spread over 2,500 sq ft and built at a cost of around Rs 4.7 crore, features four floors, a multipurpose hall, accommodation rooms, a kitchen, and a lawn, the use of which will be free of cost. The minimum rent has been fixed at Rs 12,450. All Mandaps are being constructed in a uniform design, both internally and externally.

The initiative is being carried out under the Mukhyamantri Nagar Srijan Yojana, with 66 projects currently underway across 63 districts and a total budget allocation of Rs 260 crore.

To simplify access, the government has launched an online booking portal (https://mandapam.uphq.in). At present, only the Ayodhya Kalyan Mandap can be booked online, but details of the others will be uploaded soon.

Districts where Kalyan Mandaps have been constructed include Ayodhya, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Mau, Ambedkarnagar, Amroha, Azamgarh, Basti, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Maharajganj, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Sultanpur, Unnao, Agra, Bhadohi, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Etah, Hathras, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Kaushambi, Padrauna, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mathura, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Siddharth Nagar, Sonbhadra, Varanasi.