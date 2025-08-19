- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Major changes have been introduced in the scholarship payment process for the academic year 2025-26. From this session, students will have to apply through a one-time registration system. Only income certificates issued in the name of the mother, father, or guardian will be considered valid. Biometric authentication has also been made mandatory to verify student identities.
For post-metric educational institutions, NAAC or NBA grading has been made compulsory. Institutions must ensure timely revision of master data, forward scholarship applications without waiting for the deadline, and submit student verification reports to the department on time.
Under the Freeship Card Scheme for Scheduled Caste students, free admission will now be available only in government and aided institutions, not in private ones. Applications for SC and ST Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes will be accepted until March 31, 2026, while applications for OBC, Minority, and General Post-Matric Scholarships will be open until December 20, 2025. For classes 9 to 12, applications must be submitted by October 30, 2025.
In the last academic session, the Social Welfare Department distributed Rs 60.13 crore to 45,456 students, the Backward Class Welfare Department disbursed Rs 72 crore to 45,202 students, and the Minority Welfare Department released Rs 8.28 crore to 6,865 students.
District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh has directed all institutions to form a scholarship committee and appoint at least two technically skilled nodal officers. He further emphasised that a minimum of 75 per cent attendance, successful promotion to the next class, and verification of all student details will be compulsory. Responsibility for any eligible student being deprived due to incorrect details or delays will rest with the concerned institution.