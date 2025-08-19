Major changes have been introduced in the scholarship payment process for the academic year 2025-26. From this session, students will have to apply through a one-time registration system. Only income certificates issued in the name of the mother, father, or guardian will be considered valid. Biometric authentication has also been made mandatory to verify student identities.

For post-metric educational institutions, NAAC or NBA grading has been made compulsory. Institutions must ensure timely revision of master data, forward scholarship applications without waiting for the deadline, and submit student verification reports to the department on time.

Under the Freeship Card Scheme for Scheduled Caste students, free admission will now be available only in government and aided institutions, not in private ones. Applications for SC and ST Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes will be accepted until March 31, 2026, while applications for OBC, Minority, and General Post-Matric Scholarships will be open until December 20, 2025. For classes 9 to 12, applications must be submitted by October 30, 2025.