- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
Commuters in Gorakhpur will soon get relief from long waits at the railway crossing near Cantt station, as the North Eastern Railway has approved the construction of a new road overbridge. The Railway Board has given its nod, and tenders have been invited for the project.
The overbridge, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 69 crore, will be 674 metres long and 17 metres wide. Once completed, it will ease travel not only for rail passengers but also for residents of several localities, including Nandanagar, Jharna Tola, Lalganj, Gayatrinagar, Unchwa, and Dargahia. The project aims to address a long-standing problem where passengers often miss trains due to repeated gate closures at the crossing.
ALSO READ: UP Weather: Rainfall Across State From Sept 1-10; Downpour In 41 Districts Today | Check Forecast
According to the approved design, 26 pillars will be built on either side of the tracks. The bridge will extend from the far end of the Army Public School to the Cantt station. Built in an L-shape, the structure will run 350 metres northward after turning west from the school, providing smoother access for passengers.
Officials noted that although the Cantt station has been developed as a terminal, the lack of proper access has reduced passenger footfall. The new overbridge, along with a second entry being planned on the southern side of the station, is expected to resolve this issue. The Defence Ministry has already provided 7,790 sq metres of land for the entry, which will be about 20 metres wide. This will allow passengers to reach the AIIMS gate directly without crossing tracks or using the footbridge.
ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Power Cut Today: Electricity Shutdown Announced In Multiple Areas; Check List, Time
Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway, stated that the overbridge will enhance both passenger convenience and train operations, while also ensuring road safety. “Journeys that currently take hours will be reduced to minutes,” he said.