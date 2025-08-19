- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Amid the nationwide debate over the voter list, the Uttar Pradesh administration will begin revising the Gram Panchayat voter rolls from Tuesday in preparation for the three-tier Panchayat elections scheduled for next year. The process will include the addition of new voters and the removal of names of deceased or relocated voters. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification during the exercise.
According to District Election Officer Vishakh ji, those turning 18 by January 1, 2025, will also be eligible for inclusion. The revision process will continue till September 29. During this period, voters may also apply for corrections or transfers. Door-to-door verification of online applications will be carried out from September 23 to September 29.
Officials said the program will be widely publicised, and offices will remain open on public holidays to ensure timely completion. Voter additions and deletions will be carried out strictly on the basis of age certificates and identity documents. Any disputes regarding entries must be reported to higher authorities, while negligence by BLOs can be directly reported to the respective Block Development Officer or SDM.
The administration has directed all officials to strictly follow the guidelines of the State Election Commission. Meanwhile, political parties have also instructed their cadres to ensure no eligible voter is left out of the list.
Current Voter Statistics (Development Blocks – Gram Panchayats – Voters):
- Chinhat – 18 GPs – 35,845 voters
- BKT – 94 GPs – 1,84,981 voters
- Mal – 67 GPs – 1,43,559 voters
- Malihabad – 64 GPs – 1,43,193 voters
- Kakori – 47 GPs – 97,355 voters
- Sarojininagar – 47 GPs – 1,17,470 voters
- Mohanlalganj – 78 GPs – 1,75,205 voters
- Gosaiganj – 76 GPs – 1,57,531 voters
- Total – 491 Gram Panchayats – 10,55,139 voters
Polling Centres (Development Block – Centres):
- Chinhat – 22
- BKT – 114
- Mal – 125
- Malihabad – 75
- Kakori – 53
- Sarojininagar – 65
- Mohanlalganj – 129
- Gosaiganj – 97
- Total – 638 polling centres