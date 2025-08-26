AI Viral Video: What if the things we can’t see inside our minds suddenly became visible? That’s exactly the thought an AI-generated video has brought to life and it’s leaving the internet stunned. The viral clip tries to show how mental health disorders like ADHD, anxiety, depression, and OCD might actually look if they ever had a physical form. For ADHD, the video paints a picture of colourful chaos, paper cuttings, wires, and tiny balls scattered in complete disorder. Depression, on the other hand, is shown through broken mirrors and burnt flowers, reflecting pain and emptiness. Anxiety takes the shape of a tangled mess of wires, while OCD is represented as a neat, crystal-like, organised brain.

The video, posted by the Instagram handle ‘ainterestingupdate’, has already grabbed over 2.2 million views in four days. While many users found the portrayals relatable and powerful, some pointed out that the OCD depiction was misleading. Either way, the clip has sparked conversations around how invisible struggles could be imagined if given a form.

The video shared on Instagram was captioned, "This video was created using AI, bringing to life how disorders like ADHD, anxiety, depression, and OCD might look inside the mind." The post, since being shared received many comments from users online.

One user wrote, "Ahhh, the typical ‘everything neat and tidy’ OCD misconception. I have severe OCD and am incredibly messy." "OCD should have contained a vortex that was zipping back and forth repeatedly," a second user wrote. "This is not ok. You are allowing AI to stereotype mental disorders without medical health professional input. AI is not an MD, therapist or in any way qualified to represent mental health concerns," wrote a third user.