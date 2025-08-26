Gujarat Auto Driver Viral Post : Some of the most touching stories come from everyday life and one such story from Gujarat has left people emotional online. A Reddit post shared an encounter with an auto driver that showed how much parents sacrifice for their children, often without anyone noticing. The post described how a passenger booked an auto after 11 pm and started talking to the driver. The man, in his late 50s, looked tired and weak but was still driving late into the night. When asked why he worked such long hours, the driver explained that his earnings were hardly enough to cover fuel and rent. Still, he kept going because of his two daughters.

He said, "Bhaiya, do betiyan hain. Ek ke liye coaching fees deni hai, doosri ke school ka kharcha. Raat ko chalata hoon taaki unki padhai na ruk jaye." His only goal was to make sure his daughters’ education didn’t stop. But one line from him truly broke hearts. He said, "Gareeb aadmi sapne nahi dekhta apne liye, sirf apne bachon ke liye. Mere liye toh bas itna hai ki mujhe kal bhi chalane ki taaqat mile."

Shared under the title “The kind of India we ignore”, the post touched thousands of people. It became a reminder of how many fathers quietly give up their own dreams, just so their children can have a better future.

Watch The Viral Post:

The post received many positive comments from netizens. One user wrote, "And this is truly why in a country like ours we need to fight to create a system that works for people like this man." "He does this because of the system that raised him. If we somehow change the system, then the thinking will change in the upcoming generations," a second user wrote.

"In a sensible country, education would be free till graduation. Nothing benefits a country more than an educated population," wrote a third user. "I must say in Kerala, school education is completely free. The department also provides healthy food to students. That's why Kerala is the state with 100% literacy," added a fourth user.