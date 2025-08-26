- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Viral Reddit Post: Not all bosses are strict taskmasters; some actually care about work-life balance and one such story has now gone viral. A man’s Reddit post has been making rounds online, where he described how his manager, an Indian boss at a foreign company, encourages him to log off on time instead of working late. In his post, the employee shared that his boss usually “patiently waits” for him to log in and makes sure he finishes his workday by 5 PM. On some days, when work gets extended, he is told to log off by 7 PM at the latest. The man even revealed another detail that left everyone stunned: his company also offers “Permanent work from home,” something many employees only dream of.
The viral post, shared by the Reddit user ‘AChubbyRaichu,’ quickly caught attention and sparked plenty of reactions. People praised the manager for being considerate, while others recalled their own experiences of working under kind and supportive bosses.
Watch The Viral Post:
Ever had your boss ask you to log off because it’s 7PM?
byu/AChubbyRaichu inIndianWorkplace
With stories of overwork and burnout so common these days, this wholesome account of a boss reminding his employee to switch off after hours has struck a chord with netizens. Many Reddit users reacted to the post in the comment section. One user wrote, "We need a work culture like this in every company. I have to say something every day in the scrum call. I can’t say I was free. That’s the worst part."
"I strictly discouraged my teams from working beyond 6 or logging in on weekends. I made it clear that overtime or shooting emails on a Sunday won’t earn them brownie points during appraisal," a second user wrote. "Actually, my boss scolded me in a team meeting to not work late nights. And if I am sick, then he calls me to ask how I am doing and scolds me again if I do not eat or take my meds. We both work in India but the company is UK-based," wrote a third user," added a fourth user.